Joe Gomez has missed the last nine games with a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury, but he has taken a notable step forward in his recovery after being spotted at the AXA on Monday.

The centre-back had finally got his chance under Arne Slot when the first hamstring injury stuck in late December, forcing Gomez to be sidelined for the next eight games.

He then made his starting return at Plymouth in the FA Cup in February, only to quickly pull up and require surgery on the same issue that he has yet to mark his comeback from.

Gomez has not been readily sighted since walking off the pitch at Plymouth, but Sky Sports’ cameras caught him working on his individual program on the outside pitches at the AXA on Monday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold still out injured, but Ryan Gravenberch and Alisson are back in training for Liverpool ahead of the Merseyside derby on Wednesday ?? pic.twitter.com/Zn8zwmAVOt — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 31, 2025

As Slot’s 20-man outfield group started their warm-ups on return from the international break, Gomez could be seen by himself in the background.

It is a notable and positive step forward for the 27-year-old, who will hope he can still have a role to play in the Premier League this season after featuring nine times in the competition.

Slot had hinted at a three-month return timeline which would take us up to early May, with Liverpool not likely to rush his return having already witnessed a re-injury on his previous return.

Liverpool players spotted in training

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Morton, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Gakpo, Chiesa

Individual training: Gomez

Absent: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley

We welcome the sight and hope he can join his teammates soon, as Tyler Morton has following surgery on his shoulder in February that had the potential to end his season.

The midfielder was also given a mooted return timeline of three months but he was working alongside the senior squad on Monday for the first time since the decision was made to correct his injury.

The academy graduate has featured five times this season and is unlikely to be turned to by Slot, though he will hope otherwise if the Reds secure the title with games to spare.

Nevertheless, it is a promising sight as it leaves only Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley as absentees from full training – though the latter two were not involved on Monday.

Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Bradley (hamstring) are not expected to re-join the group imminently and that will likely see Jarell Quansah continue to deputise at right-back in their absence.

Slot will provide an update on his squad when he talks to the press on Tuesday morning (9am BST).