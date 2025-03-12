The media felt that Paris Saint-Germain deserved to knock Liverpool out of the Champions League, with the Reds never fully at the races at Anfield.

Arne Slot‘s side lost 1-0 to the Ligue 1 champions on Tuesday night, with Ousmane Dembele’s goal taking the tie to penalties.

Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones both saw efforts saved in the shootout, as a tired-looking Liverpool side bowed out of Europe.

Here’s the best of the media reaction to the Reds’ defeat.

It felt like one game too many for Liverpool…

David Lynch felt that the better team prevailed over the two legs – it’s hard to disagree:

“A disappointing end to this European campaign for Liverpool but you have to say they were beaten by the better side over two legs. “PSG are further along in their development as a team and look to me to have a fantastic chance of going all the way this year.”

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele was another who had no qualms about Liverpool’s exit, tipping PSG to win the Champions League:

“Feel for Liverpool who gave everything in that tie but, wow, what a team Paris Saint-Germain are. “Luis Enrique is building something very special there and I fancy them to go on and win the Champions League this season now.”

Oliver Holt of the Mail thought PSG were “simply too good” for Liverpool in the end:

“So many of the great European nights at Anfield seem to be drawn inexorably towards Liverpool’s glory, as if Bill Shankly’s old claim about the Kop being able to suck the ball into the net always comes true when the European Cup and the Champions League comes to the banks of the Mersey. […] “This time, it was different. It was another fantastic night of football, a game so intense and unforgiving played in a raucous, desperate atmosphere that it felt like a classic. “Nights like this usually end with Liverpool winning. Liverpool fought valiantly but this time, PSG were simply too good.”

BBC Sport‘s Phil McNulty said the Reds ran out of steam, appearing increasingly “leggy”:

“Ironically, Liverpool played much better in defeat at Anfield then they did when winning in the Parc des Princes in the first leg, but that was no consolation as this time luck did not smile on them as they were denied by the woodwork and then on penalties, when Donnarumma’s expertise came to the fore. “And most of all, they were frustrated by a top-class PSG side who are shaping up as potential Champions League winners. “Anfield provided its usual thunderous atmosphere but Liverpool could not quite deliver, looking leggy and second best in the added 30 minutes.”

There was also some focus on Sunday’s Carabao Cup final…

Scott Trotter of the Mirror feels this could have a detrimental impact on Liverpool at Wembley:

“With Trent Alexander-Arnold picking up a knock, and Liverpool’s first choice XI picking up plenty of minutes, Newcastle be the lone figures to take some pleasure out of the Reds’ extended outing. “Dominik Szoboszlai slumping over chairs on the substitutes bench painted the picture of tiredness Arne Slot‘s team will be suffering. “There are plenty of days to recover, but it will be an edge Eddie Howe will happily take if it can disrupt some of his opposition’s preparation.”

The Athletic‘s Gregg Evans said Liverpool cannot afford to let the result affect them this weekend:

“They must find a way to move on as Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United looms, and that game now takes on extra importance. “It is essential that Liverpool pick themselves up and secure their first trophy under Slot. “With the Premier League all-but wrapped up, it’s key this talented side have more to show for the season than just the title. “This Champions League exit will hurt but there are brighter times ahead still to look forward to.”

Finally, The Athletic’s James Pearce remained in positive spirits, with a special season still on the cards: