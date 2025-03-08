Liverpool can break one goalscoring record and equal another if they find the net twice against Southampton at Anfield.

The Reds have scored exactly two goals in each of their last six league games. Never in their history have they done so in seven.

Moreover, Liverpool have scored at least twice in each of their last 18 home games in all competitions.

The last English top-flight side to have a longer run were Sunderland, who did so in 19 consecutive matches between February and December 1935.

Arne Slot‘s side are also seeking a third successive league clean sheet for the first time since the opening three matches of the season. A lot on the line as first meets 20th!

Salah eyes Sergio Aguero in all-time charts

Another game, another chance for Salah to take the headlines.

Should he score once, he will equal Ian Rush’s club record of 10 league goals against Southampton.

It will also see him move into outright third-place on the club’s all-time goalscorers list ahead of Gordon Hodgson, with 242.

If he scores twice, however, he will move into joint-fifth place on the Premier League‘s all-time goalscorers list, alongside Sergio Aguero on 184.

Time to finally win on this day

The Reds have played 22 times on this day, winning last in 2008 when they beat Newcastle 3-0 at Anfield. James Milner, Michael Owen and Jose Enrique were all in the Magpies’ line-up.

Liverpool have not scored in three outings on this date since.

The Reds, however, have won 11 consecutive home league fixtures against newly-promoted sides, scoring 38 goals and conceding eight since a 1-0 loss to Fulham in March 2021.

Revolving door at Southampton

This will be Saints’ fourth visit to Anfield since November 2021, each time they have arrived with a different manager.

Ivan Juric will be the sixth different man in charge of a Southampton team against the Reds in the last seven matches, with Russell Martin being at the helm for the league match last November and Simon Rusk in interim charge for the Carabao Cup the following month.

Southampton have picked up fewer points on the road this season than any other team in the top-flight. They have amassed 5 points from 14 away matches, winning once, at Ipswich last month.

Saints have conceded more goals than any other Premier League team this season (65) and have the worst goal difference (-46).

This season’s scorers so far

Liverpool: Salah 30, Gakpo 16, Diaz 13, Jota 8, Szoboszlai 7, Nunez 6, Mac Allister 5, Elliott 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Jones 3, Van Dijk 3, Konate 2, Chiesa 1, Danns 1

Southampton: Archer 5 (2), Dibling 4 (2), Aribo 3 (3), A. Armstrong 3 (2), Harwood-Bellis 3 (1), Bednarek 2 (2), Bree 2 (0), Mateus Fernandes 2 (1), Onuachu 2 (2), Sulemana 2 (1), Amo-Ameyaw 1 (0), Downes 1 (1), Sugawara 1 (1), own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).