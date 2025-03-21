Liverpool may have suffered defeat to Paris Saint-Germain to exit the Champions League‘s last 16, but the Reds still banked a significant fee for their efforts.

Liverpool are already all but guaranteed to enter next season’s Champions League via their Premier League finish, though in reality they are champions-elect.

Taking part in the Champions League is worth a considerable amount to the club and that is summed up by the huge fees earned from their 2024/25 campaign.

According to The Athletic‘s Chris Weatherspoon, Liverpool are set to be paid an estimated €100 million (£83.7m) for their participation.

This includes a number of revenue sources not limited to their performance, though seven league phase wins and a place in the last 16 were worth a significant chunk of that.

That is more than any other English club in this season’s Champions League despite Aston Villa reaching the quarter-finals – where they will face PSG.

Having topped the inaugural league phase, Liverpool were widely considered among the favourites to win the Champions League outright.

But their place in the table saw them drawn against one of the strongest teams in the tournament in PSG, who knocked Arne Slot‘s side out on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw.

While the aim is naturally to win the competition there is a considerable benefit to Liverpool simply entering the Champions League season in, season out.

There was clear evidence of this as the club posted a £57 million loss in their latest accounts having spent the 2023/24 season in the Europa League.

Liverpool saw a £38 million drop in media revenue for the previous campaign, which should increase massively in their 2024/25 financial results.

Slot and his players know they will win the Premier League with five wins from their remaining nine games, while they need eight points before they are mathematically guaranteed top four and a Champions League place.