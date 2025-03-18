Liverpool will have 20 senior players on international duty in March, with the majority of Arne Slot‘s squad in action during a 17-day break in domestic fixtures.

With the dust now settled on their Carabao Cup final loss and only nine more games to play as champions-elect in the Premier League, Liverpool head into their final break of the season.

A gap of 17 days between games comes largely due to international fixtures, with World Cup qualifiers and friendlies dominating the March break.

Twenty of Slot’s first-team squad are on duty this month, though Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton miss out due to injury and Federico Chiesa has not been selected.

Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah are part of Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch are all in the Netherlands squad for two clashes with Spain, while Ibrahima Konate will again link up with France.

Diogo Jota is on Portugal duty, Kostas Tsimikas will represent Greece and Caoimhin Kelleher should pick up more game time for the Republic of Ireland.

Elsewhere in Europe there were call-ups for Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai and Scotland captain Andy Robertson, while incoming goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is with Georgia and loanee Lewis Koumas is in the Wales senior squad.

Vitezslav Jaros is not currently set for duty but has been named on the standby list for the Czech Republic.

Further afield, Alisson (Brazil), Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina), Luis Diaz (Colombia) and Darwin Nunez (Uruguay) will travel to South America and face off with each other in World Cup qualifiers.

Wataru Endo is set to return to Japan for their clashes with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, while Mohamed Salah will face Ethiopia in Morocco and Sierra Leone in his native Egypt.

At youth level, Harvey Elliott is part of the England U21s squad while James McConnell and Trey Nyoni join the England U20s.

Outside of the regular first-team squad there were also call-ups for Stefan Bajcetic (Spain U21s), Rio Ngumoha (England U17s), Trent Kone-Doherty (Ireland U19s), Kornel Misciur (Poland U18s), Josh Sonni-Lambie (England U18s), Keyrol Figueroa (USA U20s) and Cam Williams (Scotland U17s).

Liverpool players called up for March internationals

Senior players: Alisson, Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni, Endo, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez

Notable youth and loanees: Mamardashvili, Misciur, Bajcetic, Koumas, Ngumoha, Kone-Doherty, Figueroa, Sonni-Lambie

Left out: Jaros*, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Morton, Chiesa

* Standby