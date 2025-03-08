Arne Slot could be without up to four senior players for Southampton‘s visit on Saturday, with Cody Gakpo‘s involvement still under serious doubt.

It is back to Anfield for Liverpool after their testing midweek trip to Paris Saint-Germain, an outing that would have taken a toll despite the buoyant nature of the 1-0 win.

Slot has hinted at rotation to get the job done against the Premier League‘s cellar-dwellers, but he will again be forced to watch from the stands as he serves his second and final match ban.

Here’s a look at who is out and who is available for Saturday’s 3pm (GMT) kickoff:

Gakpo made the trip to Paris on Wednesday but did not make the 23-man matchday squad after a painful knock to his ankle that aggravated his previous injury.

When speaking on Friday morning, Gakpo had yet to return to training to lead Slot to say it will be a “close call” over whether he can be involved against the Saints.

“It’s not a long-term injury, but he still had a bit of pain yesterday so he was not able to train,” Slot explained.

He is the only known player in doubt as Gomez, Bradley and Morton all still remain sidelined after injuries earlier this year.

Gomez underwent surgery on his hamstring at the end of last month and a brief update from Slot saw him explain that the defender is “out now for three months.”

The Dutchman did not offer specifics as to whether that is from now or from the point of injury, but he is facing an uphill battle to be available before the end of the season.

As for selection against Southampton, Slot did hint that rotation is on the cards after his side suffered against PSG and with this the first of three games in nine days.

“If I make the choice to play other players, that is because I think that’s the biggest chance to win the game tomorrow and not because I want to rest them for the game against Paris Saint-Germain,” the Reds boss said.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Southampton

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Gakpo*, Chiesa

* Doubtful