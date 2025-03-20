➔ SUPPORT US
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 1, 2025: AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool “speed up” move for first summer transfer in £40m Milos Kerkez

Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez has been heavily linked with Liverpool and is considered the top left-back target, with the latest reports describing the Reds as “closing in” on the defender.

The left-back position is expected to receive investment and attention this summer amid doubts over Andy Robertson‘s longevity and Kostas Tsimikas‘ suitability.

Kerkez has been name-checked by several reliable outlets and reporters, with the Atheltic‘s David Ornstein recently stating that he “remains a strong option” for Liverpool.

The i Paper have now claimed that Liverpool are “trying to get on the front foot” ahead of other interested suitors, such as Man City, Man United and Arsenal, and it has caused them to “speed up” their pursuit.

Liverpool have reached out to Kerkez’s representatives and “initial contact” has been made with Bournemouth, but the i Paper stress that “no bid has been tabled yet” – understandably so.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 21, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) is challenged by AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The price tag is mooted to be no less than £40 million, which is considerably more than the £8 million the club parted with for Andy Robertson in 2017 and the £11.75 million for Kostas Tsimikas.

Kerkez is “understood to favour a move to Liverpool over the other options,” the report states, and made a note to mention his new agent brokered Federico Chiesa‘s move to Anfield last summer.

The 21-year-old ticks a number of boxes, including age profile, experience and the threat going forward which has seen him score twice and set up five assists this season for Bournemouth.

The Hungarian is a close friend of Dominik Szoboszlai and has close to 150 senior appearances for club and country, and he only turned 21 in November.

The Cherries already signed future replacement with 20-year-old Julio Soler in the January window, which Richard Hughes will be more than aware of as he assesses Liverpool’s options this summer.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes have been mooted as other left-back options but both have recently signed new deals, while Ajax’s Jorrel Hato could be another to watch.

Liverpool have needs they have to address in the summer window but how deep they are will hugely depend on how many of the three out-of-contract players sign new deals.

