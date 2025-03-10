Liverpool will host will Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening, and while they are still missing three players due to injury, they have been given a boost with Cody Gakpo‘s return.

The Reds head to Anfield with a one-goal advantage from the first leg, but there can be no underestimating PSG’s capabilities after they forced themselves upon Liverpool last time out.

There may well be tired legs among the squad, but Slot will be without only three first-team players with Conor Bradley (hamstring), Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Tyler Morton (shoulder) still sidelined.

The big boost is that Gakpo was involved in training at the AXA on Monday after aggravating a previous ankle injury prior to the first leg, which suggests he could take part.

Liverpool’s medical department will closely monitor how he reacts to the session but for now we can take it as good news ahead of the decisive second leg at Anfield.

Gakpo joined 20 other outfield players on the outdoors pitches on the eve of the match. Thankfully, there were no new issues to report as everyone involved on Saturday was accounted for.

James McConnell, who was forced off after 30 minutes in a dramatic draw for the U21s over the weekend, took part to dispel any injury concerns after an usually early withdrawal.

There was also another opportunity for 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha, who is a registered member of Liverpool’s Champions League squad but has no guarantees of a place on the bench on Tuesday.

Jakub Ojrzynski worked with the first-team goalkeeping group, as did Harvey Davies, while Trey Nyoni was also spotted with the main group under Slot’s watch.

Slot has options up his sleeve when it comes to selection against the French side, knowing his side needs to perform better than they did at the Parc des Princes – not that that should be hard!

He could opt to use four midfielders as he did at Aston Villa and Man City, or otherwise look to use Darwin Nunez up top in place of Diogo Jota as Gakpo is unlikely to be a contender to start.

The Liverpool boss will speak to the press to preview the clash on Monday (5:15pm), and he will be joined by one of his players.

Liverpool squad in training on Monday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies, Ojrzynski

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Gakpo, Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Chiesa, Ngumoha