As top face bottom in the Premier League, Liverpool will “do whatever it takes” to beat Southampton, says Arne Slot.

On paper, this is Liverpool’s easiest fixture of their 38 in the Premier League this season.

As we know, though, football isn’t played on paper and Slot is well aware that there will need to be “total focus” from his side.

Writing in the Liverpool vs. Southampton pre-match programme, Slot said: “This is a game that comes on the back of a very testing Champions League match away in Paris and because of the quick turnaround it is clear that we will have to dig deep to go again.

“This is not a complaint, it is just our reality. We do not get to make excuses and nor do we want to. We just have to do whatever it takes to give ourselves the best possible chance of getting a positive result.

“Again, if you are a team that wants to go hard in the Premier League and the Champions League – which we are – this is an obligation.”

Liverpool have already played Southampton twice this season, winning both games away by one goal.

They won 2-1 in the League Cup, but in November’s league match, Liverpool actually went behind in the second half before coming back to triumph 3-2.

“Southampton are a team who have given us a big test already this season,” Slot added.

“Our fixture at St Mary’s was very tight, as the result demonstrated, and it was yet another occasion when the strength of the Premier League was shown because we were pushed all the way, even if expectations outside of ourselves had been that it would be a much more straightforward game.

“That experience will help us today but only if we use the information in the right way. We should expect Southampton to fight every inch of the way once again.

“We should be prepared for them to look to take advantage of any weaknesses we might show.

“And we should know that they have the quality to cause problems for any opponent, as has been shown on many occasions this season regardless of what the league table might say.”

This will be the Saints’ fourth visit to Anfield since November 2021 and each time they have arrived with a different manager.

Ivan Juric is the man in the dugout on this occasion as his opposite number, Slot, calls the shots from the stands.

Should Liverpool beat Southampton, they would go 16 points clear of Arsenal having played twice more than the Gunners.

Arsenal have a game on Sunday at 4.30pm, against Man United at Old Trafford.