Mohamed Salah added two more goals to his collection for Liverpool against Southampton, on yet another record-breaking afternoon for him.

The Reds were far from their best against Saints at Anfield on Saturday, but they battled their way to a 3-1 victory.

Salah was below-par for a chunk of the game, but he dispatched two emphatic second-half penalties to inspire Liverpool to a win.

The 32-year-old went third ahead of Gordon Hodgson in the Reds’ scoring charts, but that was far from his sole achievement on the day.

Incredibly, Salah has broken the all-time record for Fantasy Premier League points (306), beating his own score (303) in the process.

It is still only early March and there are nine games for him to improve his tally, as he continues to produce one of the great seasons.

Salah has also now scored or assisted in 12 home Premier League matches in succession – the last time he failed to was against Nottingham Forest back in September.

It means that the Egyptian superstar has matched Thierry Henry’s tally of 12 in a row from the 2002/03 season.

Alan Shearer did it 13 and 15 times, in 1995/96 and 1996/97 respectively – you wouldn’t bet against Salah beating him, though.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s No. 11 is now level with Sergio Aguero on 184 Premier League goals, putting him joint-fifth in the overall charts.

The next player to catch is Andy Cole, who is three clear on 187, with a big jump to third-place Wayne Rooney in 208.

Salah now has the most goal contributions in a Premier League season for Liverpool (44), too, eclipsing Luis Suarez’s total of 43 in 2013/14.

That’s how good he has been!

Most goals + assists in a Premier League season for Liverpool: ? 44 – Mohamed Salah (2024/25)

? 43 – Luis Suarez (2013/14)

? 42 – Mohamed Salah (2017/18) Mo sets a new personal best, a club record and equals the 38-game season record against Southampton. ? pic.twitter.com/sZegWxw2fA — Squawka (@Squawka) March 8, 2025

What Salah is achieving this season is truly remarkable, and even when he falls below his usual level, he still manages to be the match-winner for Liverpool.

The Reds legend is cruising to the PFA Player of the Year award, and if he does win it, he will become the first player in English football history to take home the prize three times.

This is a footballing great we are watching – hopefully, we are still enjoying him in a Liverpool shirt next season.