Peter Crouch has revealed he has recently hidden in Liverpool’s away end, and his son loves to hear his song when his disguise comes off.

‘He’s big, he’s red, his feet stick out the bed, Peter Crouch, Peter Crouch’.

These are lyrics not sung too often any more, but the tune recently got an airing in the away end at Southampton when Crouch was spotted with his son at St Mary’s.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool Legends vs. Chelsea Legends, Crouch revealed: “My little boy’s just taken a huge liking to Liverpool.

“I took him to his first game, it was actually Southampton the game, but he couldn’t really see and then we came outside.

“I was undercover for most of it because we were in the away end. When we came out, I went to get a drink and obviously pulled the disguise down and then everyone started singing ‘He’s big, he’s red’.

“And my little boy, it was the only song that he wanted to hear and I said, ‘Look, you’re not going to hear that today because there’s plenty more important things to do’.

“But when he heard it, honestly, seeing his face like up, he loved it. I had to leave pretty soon after that but it was a good day.”

The 6’6″ striker scored 42 goals in 134 appearances during his time on Merseyside and is now featuring in his first legends game for the Reds.

Though he played for 13 clubs as a senior player, Liverpool holds a special place in his heart.

“It’s amazing how many ex-players end up supporting the club or want to be a part of the club. It’s something really special,” Crouch added.

“With Forever Reds (former players association), you see the players all feel connected and that’s to do with the club obviously looking after the ex-players, but all the players I played with have a connection to Liverpool.

“I certainly do. I know I married a Scouser, which helps, but I definitely have a connection to the club and always will. My boys support Liverpool and I take them to games.

“They were kind of pushed into it a little bit but they absolutely love it, and I’m very pleased that they do because for me I can now be a part of it.

“It will be massive for me, for my little boy to see me – he missed out, he’s only five – so for him to see me pull on the red shirt again and play at Anfield will be a huge moment for our family.”

Liverpool Legends squad vs. Chelsea

Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld, David James

Defenders: Sami Hyypia, Fabio Aurelio, Ragnar Klavan, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Gregory Vignal, Martin Kelly, Martin Skrtel

Midfielders: Steven Gerrard, Momo Sissoko, Igor Biscan, Jay Spearing, Mark Gonzalez, Albert Riera, Yossi Benayoun

Forwards: Peter Crouch, Dirk Kuyt, Ryan Babel, Natasha Dowie, Djibril Cisse, Florent Sinama-Pongolle

Funds raised from the game will support LFC Foundation’s health programmes, which are helping tackle health inequalities across the Liverpool City Region by providing physical and mental wellbeing programmes for people of all ages.

LFC Foundation believes that a person’s life expectancy should not be determined by their postcode.

According to a recent report, the life expectancy for individuals in the Liverpool City Region is lower than the national average, and there are higher levels of obesity in children and adults, as well as higher levels of ill mental health in our communities compared to the average figures across the country.

