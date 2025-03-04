Liverpool had interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before his £59 million move to PSG in January, and could come up against the winger on Wednesday night.

But Kvaratskhelia, who has two goals and four assists in 10 games for PSG so far, is not expected to be part of Luis Enrique’s starting lineup.

Instead, in-form teenager Desire Doue is considered more likely to start in the French side’s attack when they host Liverpool in the Champions League last 16.

That is according to L’Equipe, who explain that Kvaratskhelia “is gaining momentum but probably does not yet offer the same intensity as the others without the ball.”

Doue, 19, has become a key player for PSG of late and has started in 20 of his 35 appearances so far this season, with seven goals and 10 assists while playing on the left and right wings as well as in the No. 10 role.

Expected PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Neves, Vitinha; Barcola, Doue, Dembele

With there “less chance” Enrique opts for Doue in midfield and Warren Zaire-Emery not starting since a return from injury, Vitinha is tipped to come into the engine room.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to start behind the regular back four of Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes.

Vitinha could join Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves in a three-man midfield while Doue starts on the left of attack with Bradley Barcola on the right and top scorer Ousmane Dembele up front.

However a tactical surprise is not ruled out as Enrique “may want to be unpredictable for Arne Slot,” but it is unlikely as “the picture seems quite clear.”

PSG have no known injuries ahead of the first leg, with Emery recently back from a layoff, while no players are ruled out due to suspension either.

Liverpool are missing Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley with hamstring issues while Tyler Morton is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Four players are at risk of a suspension for the second leg, with Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott all one booking away from a one-match ban.