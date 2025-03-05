➔ SUPPORT US
PARIS, FRANCE - Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Vítor Machado Ferreira 'Vitinha' during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at the Parc des Princes. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PSG vs. Liverpool live updates – latest score, teams and more

Liverpool make the tough trip to Paris Saint-Germain this evening, in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash. We’re live to bring you the latest.

PSG vs. Liverpool

Champions League Last 16, First Leg | Parc des Princes
March 5, 2025 | 8pm (GMT)

Kickoff at Parc des Princes is 8pm (UK), the referee is Davide Massa (ITA).

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Read our match preview here

Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here

For live streams, click here

Teams

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

Subs: Safonov, Tenas, Kimpembe, Beraldo, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Mayuli, Doue, Lee, Mbaye, Ramos

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dij, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Jaros, Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Jones, Nyoni, Elliott, Chiesa, Nunez

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below:

