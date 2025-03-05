PSG vs. Liverpool live updates – latest score, teams and more

Liverpool make the tough trip to Paris Saint-Germain this evening, in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash. We’re live to bring you the latest.
PSG vs. Liverpool
Champions League Last 16, First Leg | Parc des Princes
March 5, 2025 | 8pm (GMT)
Kickoff at Parc des Princes is 8pm (UK), the referee is Davide Massa (ITA).
Teams
PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele
Subs: Safonov, Tenas, Kimpembe, Beraldo, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Mayuli, Doue, Lee, Mbaye, Ramos
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dij, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota
Subs: Jaros, Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Jones, Nyoni, Elliott, Chiesa, Nunez
