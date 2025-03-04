Liverpool face a difficult evening at the Parc des Princes as they play Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

PSG vs. Liverpool

Champions League (last 16, first leg) | Parc des Princes

March 5, 2025 | 8pm (GMT)

While they may have had a shaky start in the competition this season, PSG’s last few games in Europe have proven they are a particularly potent side on the break.

A first-leg win in the French capital would be nothing short of brilliant for Liverpool, who are meeting their PSG for the fifth time.

Here we have 10 key things to know ahead of PSG vs. Liverpool.

1. How we got here

Liverpool’s excellent league phase campaign saw them finish top of the table, winning their first seven matches. This meant they bypassed the play-off round and went straight into the last 16.

PSG had a less successful beginning to the season, making a meal of the league phase as they finished 15th before facing Brest in the play-off round.

They made light work of their compatriots, though, beating Brest 10-0 on aggregate.

2. Back in Paris

The first leg sees Liverpool play in Paris for the first time since the 2022 Champions League final, when supporters were put in a dangerous position by authorities outside the ground.

The match will be played at the Parc des Princes, not the Stade de France which was the venue in 2022. However, many supporters have still been put off returning to Paris for this one.

You can only hope the Gendarmerie will act appropriately, given the scrutiny imposed on them after Liverpool’s last visit.

3. Road to Munich

A final at the Allianz Arena on May 31 is an alluring prospect for supporters who would love a trip to Germany, where fans are treated properly and can enjoy themselves.

PSG stand in their way first and if the Reds were to progress past the French champions, they would meet either Club Brugge or Aston Villa.

Win in the quarter-finals and a tie against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, PSV or Arsenal would await – but let’s not get ahead of ourselves!

4. Suspension risk

• READ HERE: LFC have 3 key players at risk of suspension as UEFA uphold harsh rule

Under UEFA regulations, yellow cards only expire after the quarter-final stage – a seriously harsh rule given some players are now expected to go 12 games without picking up three bookings.

Ibrahima Konate, Harvey Elliott, Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister would all miss the second leg if they were to be shown a yellow card.

Mac Allister has already served a one-game suspension for picking up three yellows, therefore he needs just one more for another ban.

The others have all been booked twice in the competition so far this season.

5. No Cody Gakpo in training

Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are the only two players confirmed, at the time of writing, to be missing the match, but Cody Gakpo is also a doubt.

The Dutch winger wasn’t present for team training on Tuesday afternoon. Thankfully, the rest of the expected squad trained as normal before flying out to Paris.

The starting XI is difficult to predict given Slot may be swayed by the aforementioned threat of suspensions, but we do know the likes of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Mo Salah should all start.

6. PSG’s threat

Now managed by Luis Enrique, who won the European Cup with Barcelona in 2015, PSG have changed tact in recent years.

No longer are they completely set on bringing in the biggest names to become one of football’s biggest brands. Instead, they are a more financially sustainable setup.

However, their January signing of winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for £59 million plus add-ons proves they can still spend to compete with Europe’s biggest outfits.

While their defence is short of big names, they boast an incredible threat in attack with the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and striker Goncalo Ramos all able to cause serious problems.

7. PSG team news

Kvaratskhelia has missed PSG’s last couple of Ligue 1 games due to muscle fatigue, but he could be fit to play against Liverpool. L’Equipe, though, report he is more likely to be on the bench.

In front of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, we can expect a back four of Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes.

The midfield is a strong one, with Fabian Ruiz impressing of late alongside Vitinha and young Joao Neves.

Meanwhile, the attack could consist of Dembele, Barcola and Desire Doue or Ramos, with Kvaratskhelia also an option.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Neves, Vitinha; Barcola, Doue, Dembele

8. Did you know?

All four of the previous meetings between PSG and Liverpool have been won by the home team.

The Reds have not actually won on the last their last five visits to France as the away team, after winning the previous four.

Only against Madrid, in March 2023, have Liverpool failed to score on their opponent’s home ground in the last 23 games.

Liverpool last played PSG in 2018, when they lost 2-1 away but won 3-2 at Anfield thanks to Roberto Firmino‘s late winner – remember his one-eyed celebration?

Last season in this competition, Enrique’s side reached the semi-finals where they lost to Borussia Dortmund, going down 1-0 in each leg.

9. Who is the referee?

Italian referee Davide Massa will take charge in what will be his ninth Champions League match this season alone.

He has never refereed Liverpool before but was in charge when the under-19s beat Man City on penalties in the UEFA Youth League almost seven years ago – Curtis Jones scored in that game.

Massa will be assisted by Ciro Carbone and Stefano Alassio at the Parc des Princes, with Maurizio Mariani acting as fourth official.

Aleandro Di Paolo is the video assistant referee and assistant Daniele Chiffi completes an all-Italian officiating team.

10. Follow the match with TIA

PSG vs. Liverpool is live on TNT Sports 1 with kickoff at 8pm (GMT).

TIA’s matchday live blog will be up and running from 7.15pm, with Henry Jackson tasked with keeping you entertained and up-to-date.

Come on you Reds!