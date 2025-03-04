Liverpool have confirmed a 24-man squad for their Champions League last-16 first leg meeting against Paris Saint-Germain, with Cody Gakpo included.

The Reds’ knockout campaign commences on Wednesday evening at the Parc des Princes, which pits the Premier League leaders against the top side in Ligue 1.

PSG qualified for the last 16 with a 10-0 aggregate win over Brest in the playoff round, and there will be no mistaking the threat they will pose across two legs.

Arne Slot‘s side have enjoyed a rare extended break between games and the squad were put through their paces one last time at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Gakpo was notably absent from training, but the confirmation of the travelling squad brought the news that the Dutchman has been included for the all-important match in the French capital.

Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton are still sidelined by injury, but thankfully there are no other surprises to note in Liverpool’s squad.

It is unlikely that we will see a large number of changes from last time out against Newcastle, though Gakpo’s fitness could see him one of those brought in.

Slot will hold a press conference soon after his arrival (6.30pm GMT), it is then we can expect to hear more about his squad.

Liverpool’s travelling squad for PSG

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa