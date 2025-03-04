Cody Gakpo was a notable absentee from Liverpool training on Tuesday but was then named in the travelling squad to Paris. He is, however, a doubt for the Champions League fixture.

Liverpool were put through their paces for the final time at the AXA on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for their tough test against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton were known absentees with injury, but Gakpo was surprisingly missing despite having recently returned from an ankle injury.

He was then named in the squad to make the trip to the French capital and on the eve of the match, Slot explained that Gakpo has had a setback after blocking a shot in training.

“He travelled, he was close to being ready to play again but unfortunately yesterday, I think it was, he had to block a shot and felt a bit of pain again,” Slot told reporters.

“We took him with us to judge how he is tomorrow – if he can be part of the squad, yes or no.

“It will be a close call.”

Gakpo missed two games in February due to an ankle injury but came off the bench in the back-to-back 2-0 victories over Man City and Newcastle.

He was named in the 24-man travelling squad, but the doubt cast on his availability will likely see Slot turn to the same front three that started against Newcastle last week.

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are all fit and in line to start together for the eighth time this season, with Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez being fully fit options off the bench.