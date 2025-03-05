Despite fielding a relatively strong under-18s side, Liverpool were beaten 3-0 at home by Reading U18s in the U18 Premier League Cup semi-finals.

Liverpool U18s 0-3 Reading U18s

U18 PL Cup, Kirkby Academy

March 5, 2025

Goals: Booth 62′, Booth 70′, Smith 74′

Liverpool U18s sit second-bottom of their division and have suffered from poor form of late, losing their previous four, but their cup form had been something to take solace in.

The quarter-finals saw them come from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Chelsea, thanks to goals from Trey Nyoni, Rio Ngumoha and Alvin Ayman.

However, despite two of those goalscorers starting on Wednesday, Liverpool still lost 3-0 against Reading in Kirkby.

Able to call on some of the under-21 regulars, coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson made seven changes from his side’s 3-1 home defeat to Leeds at the weekend.

Amara Nallo and Carter Pinnington formed a supposedly strong centre-back pairing, while Kornel Misciur was in goal and Ngumoha played on the left. Nyoni was in Paris with the first team.

Ngumoha began the game brightest in a first half that lacked particular quality from either side.

The 16-year-old showed his usual tricky feet, dragging multiple Reading players with him wherever he roamed.

He also had the best chance of the half but, after dancing past a couple of opposition shirts in the box, he couldn’t bury the chance.

Half time: Liverpool U18s 0-0 Reading U18s

After the break, Liverpool were exposed.

George Booth got the opener shortly following the hour mark, when Alvin Ayman failed to clear his lines allowing Booth just enough room, on the edge of the box, to squeeze a deflected shot into the corner.

Kareem Ahmed was then replaced in the No. 10 position by Afolami Onanuga, but he had barely seen the ball before Emmanuel Osho produced a superb finish to double Reading’s lead.

Things then got even worse for Liverpool when Kiyan Coke Miles Smith burst in behind and was pulled back by Nallo.

The centre-back could have easily received a second yellow card, but the referee was kind and awarded just a penalty.

The penalty-winner calmly buried to Misciur’s right and from then on, Liverpool never really looked like scoring.

It was another disappointing day for the under-18s as they lost a fifth consecutive game and missed the chance to play West Ham U18s in the final.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur; Cisse, Pinnington, Nallo (Enahoro-Marcus 86′) , Ewing; Upton, Ayman; Bradshaw (O’Connor 79′), Ahmed (Onanuga 67′), Ngumoha; Sonni-Lambie

Subs not used: Hall, Lonmeni

Next Match: Nott’m Forest U18s (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, March 8, 12pm (GMT)