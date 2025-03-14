Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected back before the end of the season, while Arne Slot has provided a hopeful update on Ibrahima Konate‘s chances vs. Newcastle.

Liverpool head into the Carabao Cup final knowing they will be without four players in Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton.

It comes after a worrying blow for the vice-captain against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, with scans conducted on Alexander-Arnold’s ankle the following day.

Those suggested the right-back had avoided serious damage and, though he will miss a lengthy period, fears his season had ended early were allayed.

Slot effectively confirmed this in his press conference ahead of the clash with Newcastle at Wembley, insisting that “we do expect him back.”

“Trent is indeed not available. He will not be there at the final,” he told reporters.

“But he’s still to be assessed for how long it’s going to take. We do expect him back before the end of the season.”

Konate was also forced off late on against PSG, though in the immediate aftermath Slot expressed his hope that his issue was simply fatigue.

And asked about the centre-back’s fitness, Slot echoed this, with a late call to be made after training on Friday.

“We didn’t train yesterday – we had a day off – and the day before was recovery,” he explained.

“I expect him to train with us today, but let’s see how it is.”

With Alexander-Arnold, Bradley and Gomez out, Liverpool are without all three of their most established senior options at right-back for Sunday.

That leaves Jarell Quansah to fill in against Newcastle, though Slot also named Curtis Jones as an option along with the possibility of fielding a left-back out of position.