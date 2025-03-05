Wataru Endo has played a peripheral role under Arne Slot this season and while he concedes it has been a “little tough,” he knows he has his manager’s trust.

Liverpool’s No. 3 has played just 713 minutes across all competitions, starting six of his 23 appearances, with Slot favouring the Japanese as a ‘closer’ rather than a starter.

There has been no shortage of praise from Slot about Endo’s attitude and application despite his lack of minutes, recently emphasising that “he always shows up.”

Endo’s influence off the bench has not been lost among supporters in recent weeks, though his role was of specific interest to journalists when the 32-year-old fronted the press in Paris.

“It’s a little bit tough for me because I don’t play that much, but the thing I can do is help the team,” Endo explained.

“The idea is to always help the team, and if I have the chance to play I go all in – that’s what I’m always thinking.”

As for whether he has had conversations with Slot and feels his trust, Endo added: “Yes I have conversations with the manager, a few times in the season.

“He always told me that my attitude and what I’ve done with the team is always unbelievable.

“I feel like he trusts me a lot at the moment, and that’s what I always try to do (work hard). I’m happy to be here.

“As I’ve said, I will keep working hard in training and on the pitch as well.”

Wataru Endo: “I always think about helping my teammates”

With the season entering its end stage, Endo will find significant minutes hard to come by without any FA Cup action, but his job off the bench remains an important one for Liverpool.

“I think now I often come on in the last 15 to 20 minutes, specifically when we are winning,” Endo said of his role. “The thing I always think about is helping my teammates on the pitch.

“In that case it’s fairly simple, but it’s very difficult to do (come on late).

“I think I’ve been playing well so far and that’s how I can help the team in the game, so I need to try to keep playing well when I have the chance.”

Liverpool, and Slot, will need his experience and tactical nous in the run-in and that Endo continues to exemplify what it means to be a model professional is hugely significant.