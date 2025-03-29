The newly expanded Club World Cup will take place this summer, but while Chelsea and Man City will take part there is no place for Liverpool, here’s why.

FIFA’s controversial 32-team Club World Cup tournament will debut this summer in the United States, with clubs competing for prize money up to £97 million.

The overall prize fund of £775 million will be shared between all 32 teams based on participation and performances, with some clubs to earn £29.6 million just for taking part.

It adds unnecessary games to an already demanding schedule for top-level players and despite the prize money available, Arne Slot is unlikely to be too dismayed about missing out.

Why Liverpool are not involved

As for why the Reds are not involved in the competition, it is because they allow only two clubs per country to take part, and Man City and Chelsea had guaranteed their place.

Having won the Champions League in the pre-determined four-year cycle, starting from 2020/2021, they earned automatic qualification and ruled Liverpool out despite being ranked above Chelsea by UEFA.

The competition will be held every four years and thus Liverpool’s next opportunity to be involved will be in 2029.

While the financial incentives are clear, having a summer not dictated by FIFA could instead benefit Liverpool while the likes of City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG all ask more of their players.

Slot’s side are instead anticipated to be heading back to Asia for pre-season this summer, with talks of friendlies in Japan and Hong Kong.

Will Real Madrid push for Trent early?

As we know, though, Real Madrid‘s pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold could see them push to secure his signature for the start of the tournament, which gets underway on June 14.

This would necessitate the Spanish side to negotiate a payout with Liverpool as it would require the Reds to release the right-back from his contract early.

There is, however, no obligation for the club to allow the academy product to join Real Madrid before July 1.

Clubs are permitted to register new players for the Club World Cup between June 1 and 10, while the majority of changes will be made during the second window between June 16 to September 1.