Liverpool are expected to tour the Far East as part of pre-season this summer, which could see them play Newcastle in a ‘Carabao Cup rematch’ in Hong Kong.

The Reds’ hierarchy are finalising plans for the summer’s preparations, which will include a busy touring schedule for Arne Slot and his players.

After flying out to the United States for Slot’s first pre-season it is widely anticipated that the club will announce a tour of Asia this time around.

This comes after previous reports that Liverpool had distanced themselves from involvement in the Premier League‘s Summer Series in the US, with Bournemouth, Everton, Man United and West Ham instead confirmed as participants.

Liverpool have continued talks over friendlies in the Far East in July, with both Japan and Hong Kong considered as possibilities.

And according to the Mail‘s Craig Hope, that could see them face Newcastle at the brand-new Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Tottenham, Arsenal and AC Milan have also been in discussions over friendlies at the stadium, which was officially opened on March 1 and will be home of the Hong Kong national team.

Though as yet unconfirmed it stands to reason that Liverpool would seek high-profile opposition for this lucrative leg of their warmup schedule.

Newcastle are clearly growing in reputation and hold a strong fanbase across the world, though Slot’s side would undoubtedly be the draw for most fans in the Far East.

Bar their short trip to the US, Liverpool spent the majority of last pre-season at the AXA Training Centre, allowing the new head coach and his staff to run the rule over their squad.

This time around, though, there could be scope for a training camp elsewhere in Europe, with Austria a preferred base while Slot was in charge of Feyenoord.

Unlike in 2024, Liverpool will not be affected by delayed arrivals following international tournaments, which should benefit Slot as he plots for a likely title defence.

He is, however, still in the dark over the makeup of his squad, with question marks over a large number of players, most notably Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.