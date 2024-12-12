Liverpool are beginning to finalise their plans for the 2025 pre-season, with talks held over a tour of the Far East – including a possible friendly in Japan.

The Reds are expected to head back to Asia next summer as part of the preparations for the 2025/26 campaign, after a return to the United States this year.

Trips to the Far East have proved hugely popular in recent years, with Liverpool heading to Thailand and Singapore in 2022 and Singapore again in 2023.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side also took part in the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong in 2017, while Brendan Rodgers’ final pre-season saw stops in Thailand and Malaysia sandwich two friendlies in Australia in 2015.

Liverpool are now holding talks over friendlies in various destinations for July 2025, according to The Athletic, with Japan and Hong Kong two possibilities.

The club are said to have received “lucrative proposals” over games in both countries, with a potential first trip to Japan since 2005 notable after ties with the nation increased in June with a big-money sponsorship deal with Japan Airlines.

Japan captain Wataru Endo is also part of Arne Slot‘s squad and would figure prominently in any marketing campaigns if a deal is struck.

Hong Kong is another attractive prospect and it is explained that the new 50,000-capacity Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon would be a likely venue if the country is chosen.

Interestingly, Liverpool are reported to have distanced themselves from the Premier League‘s Summer Series tournament in the US, despite the league hoping they would be involved.

It remains to be seen how Slot views his ideal pre-season, though his role as head coach suggests less influence on decisions over pre-season tours than his predecessor may have enjoyed.

Plans for this season’s warmup friendlies were impacted by the departure of general manager of first-team operations Ray Haughan, who played a key role in the organisation of pre-season tours in years gone by.

But with the club decidedly more settled off the pitch now than they were a year ago in the wake of Klopp’s resignation, the hope will be that any plans for next summer are cemented long in advance.

There are no reports as of yet with regards possible opposition, though Man United and Arsenal were also in the sights for the Summer Series.

Liverpool played a behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston to kick off Slot’s first pre-season, before facing Real Betis, Arsenal and Man United in the US and then Sevilla and Las Palmas in an Anfield double-header.