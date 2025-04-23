Alexis Mac Allister has played down rumours of a potential move away from Liverpool, saying “the club is like a family” to him.

The Reds’ No. 10 is coming towards the end of another superb season, arguably standing out as Arne Slot‘s best midfielder.

Mac Allister is among Europe’s leading players in his position, which has perhaps unsurprisingly seen him linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Speaking to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edu, the 26-year-old claimed there is no plan to leave Liverpool any time soon.

“I read the rumours and the news reaches me, but the important thing is the present,” Mac Allister said.

“No matter how much the club loves me, if I play poorly this weekend, they’ll lose interest.

“I’m fine at Liverpool and I don’t have any need. So, I have a lot of respect for the club, and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other clubs.

“I’m a little far away, so some fans greet you with respect, but in the city, they are more passionate. The club is like a family.

“One phrase sums it all up: You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

A huge part of Liverpool’s future

Losing Mac Allister would be a massive blow for Liverpool, with the World Cup winner one of the first names on Slot’s team sheet.

He has excelled ever since joining from Brighton in 2023, combining technical quality, intelligence and an ability to master the dark arts.

This season, no Liverpool player has averaged more tackles per game (2.8) in the Premier League than Mac Allister, per WhoScored, and he is also his side’s second-most fouled player (1.2) per match, behind Ryan Gravenberch (1.4).

At 26, he is at the peak of his powers, and he needs to be a mainstay of the Reds’ midfield for many years to come.

It looks like that will be the case for now, with his father also recently admitting that he is perfectly happy where is:

“Alexis is very happy where he is. He lives in Manchester, and on the block where he lives is (Andy) Robertson, (Joe) Gomez, and four blocks away is Licha Martinez (Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United).”

The lure of a Madrid or Barcelona is great for any South American player, but if Liverpool keep winning trophies under Slot, why would he want to leave?