Alexis Mac Allister‘s father has played down farfetched reports that the Liverpool midfielder could be subject of a move to Real Madrid.

The Argentine has been a wonderful signing since arriving from Brighton in the summer of 2023, bringing technical quality and fight to the Reds’ midfield.

Mac Allister is one of Liverpool’s most important players, so admittedly very loose rumours of a switch to Madrid over the past year have created some concern among the fanbase.

Speaking to Picado TV, however, in quotes carried by BolaVIP, Carlos Mac Allister cooled talk of his soon moving away from Anfield any time soon.

“For now, I don’t think so. Time will tell,” Mac Allister said.

“Alexis is very happy where he is. He lives in Manchester, and on the block where he lives is (Andy) Robertson, (Joe) Gomez, and four blocks away is Licha Martinez (Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United).

“Alexis speaks English well, understands the rules of the game, and converses with people. I think it’s been the best thing he’s had, and that’s why the adaptation was easier.”

Mac Allister integral for Liverpool under Slot

This is pleasing news for anyone of a Liverpool persuasion, even thought the rumours of an exit have never felt too strong.

In fact, Mac Allister himself also played down the rumours last year, speaking of his happiness at Anfield.

“I’m not talking about assumptions, I’m very happy with Liverpool,” Mac Allister insisted to ESPN.

“I think it was a good season individually, then we had some objectives that we couldn’t meet, but even so I think it was a very good season.”

Still only 26, Mac Allister is going to be a huge part of Liverpool’s future under Arne Slot, potentially growing into one of their best midfielders of the last 30 years.

This season, only Mohamed Salah (7.2) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (6.7) have a higher expected assists tally than Liverpool’s No. 10 (4.4), per FotMob, and he has won more tackles per game (2.7) than any other Reds player in the Premier League.

The lure of Madrid is great, as we are witnessing with Alexander-Arnold currently, but Mac Allister seems happy at Anfield and his influence will hopefully remain great for years to come.