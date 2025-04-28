Alexis Mac Allister was Liverpool’s best player on a title-winning afternoon at Anfield, excelling in the 5-1 drubbing of Tottenham.

The Reds were rampant after falling behind on Sunday afternoon, sealing the Premier League title in style thanks to four different goalscorers and the first own goal of the season in the Reds’ favour.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Mac Allister (8.9) was magnificent throughout for Liverpool, receiving the highest average rating at Anfield.

The Argentine put the Reds 2-1 up with a stunning strike, but his work ethic out of possession was equally impressive.

Ian Doyle of the Echo lauded Salah’s “fantastic strike,” also saying he “brought composure” in midield.

This Is Anfield‘s James Nalton believed Liverpool’s No. 10 “may just have confirmed his status as the Premier League‘s best midfielder.”

Dominik Szoboszlai (8.4) got the second-highest score for the Reds, following a typically energetic performance and two assists.

GOAL’s Jude Summerfield felt the Hungarian “enjoyed lots of freedom in the final third,” while Doyle called him “far, far brighter than in recent weeks.”

Mohamed Salah (7.9) ended his scoring drought with a precise finish in the second half, and he was Liverpool’s third-best player.

Nalton pointed out the “key pass” that the Reds legend played in the lead-up to Luis Diaz‘s equaliser, not to mention a “couple of quality selfies with the crowd.”

It was an afternoon in keeping with celebrating the champions of England, festivities which will continue long into the week and beyond.