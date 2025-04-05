Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has claimed there is a “national campaign” when decisions go against Liverpool, with signs of pressure growing.

The Australian may be a boyhood Reds supporter, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking a swipe at them.

Speaking to the media, Postecoglou made a bold claim about the reaction to Liverpool having decisions go against them, criticising Spurs’ lack of support from pundits in the process.

“I think in the time I’ve been here, we’ve had two decisions that have gone for us against Liverpool and there has been a national campaign, almost,” Postecoglou said.

“It seems like every fight ends up being an internal fight at this club.

“There’s never any sort of defending of the club or the club defending itself.

“That’s a unique challenge, but I accepted that challenge so I’ve got to try to find a way to overcome it.”

Pure hypocrisy from Postecoglou

Postecoglou is clearly a manager feeling the heat currently, with his Spurs side languishing in 14th place in the Premier League.

The Reds are the worst example to use when suggesting that the reaction to bad decisions ultimately helps them, though.

Liverpool have been robbed twice away to Spurs in the past 18 months, starting with Luis Diaz‘s wrongly disallowed goal in the 2-1 defeat in north London in September 2023.

It remains VAR’s biggest error since being introduced in the Premier League, and Curtis Jones was also harshly red-carded that day.

“The thing is, mate, we just need to understand, mate, that errors are part of the game, mate”pic.twitter.com/hh6PKCCsPf https://t.co/DYfjhlHZcY — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) April 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s 1-0 loss in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg back in January saw Lucas Bergvall score the winner when he should already have received a second booking for a foul on Kostas Tsimikas.

When Postecoglou arrived at Spurs, there was arguably a refreshing honesty about him that made him easier to warm to than other managers.

The mask has well and truly slipped as the pressure on him has intensified, though, leading to bitter comments about Liverpool.

The only ‘national campaigns’ regarding the Reds seem to be either downplaying their achievements or telling supporters how to feel about Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially leaving!