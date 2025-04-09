Darwin Nunez has faced a lot of criticism this season and has often taken to social media to respond, but his latest post is the most peculiar one yet.

When it comes to players taking to social media platforms to make a statement, it is usually accompanied by a standard picture or even nothing at all.

This time around, though, Nunez accompanied his words with an AI-generated video that sees footage of him on the pitch for club and country morph into a Roman sculpture – yes, you read that right.

The Uruguayan penned on X: “It’s not about how many times I fall. It’s about how many times I rise”

The video understandably raised eyebrows, making it one you cannot stop watching despite its bizarre nature:

“It’s not about how many times I fall. It’s about how many times I rise” pic.twitter.com/FWAG7tN9Tf — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) April 8, 2025

The choice of an Ancient Roman makes sense considering they are renowned for their resilience and bouncing back from setbacks, but it means Nunez’s words are diluted as the video is all anyone can focus on.

He has started just one of the last 12 games and in that run has had Arne Slot declaring that he couldn’t ‘accept his behaviour’ after a lack of work rate at Aston Villa.

Slot alluded to having a talk with his No. 9 but the consistent criticism continues to leave serious doubts over his future at Anfield beyond this season.

After the 2-2 draw at Villa, Nunez promised to “give it my all until the last day I’m here in Liverpool,” but there is every reason to believe that could come this summer.

He was head-hunted by Saudi club Al-Nassr in the January window and with an overhaul expected after a season of Slot assessing his squad, it would not be a surprise to see Nunez moved on.

The 25-year-old has battled with his confidence but all Liverpool fans will hope to see between now and May is a player who gives it everything with each chance he gets.

He may not be a Roman sculpture, but he can at least write his name in Liverpool’s history books should the season end with an expected Premier League title.