Darwin Nunez has taken to social media to react to the criticism of his miss against Aston Villa, promising to “never” give up in a Liverpool shirt.

There were many reasons why the Reds could only draw 2-2 away to Villa on Wednesday night, but Nunez’s horror moment was one of them.

Having been sent clean-through by Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai eventually squared for the Uruguayan, only for him to fluff his lines horribly.

On Thursday, Nunez took to X to bullishly respond to his critics.

“I wasn’t the best three weeks ago, and I’m not the worst now. If I fall, I get up. You’ll never see me give up.

“I’m going to give it my all until the last day I’m here in Liverpool.

“Resilience!”

From his miss onwards, Nunez offered very little, with Arne Slot openly critical of him in his pre-Man City press conference, focusing on his poor attitude.

“Players miss chances, that I can accept, but what was harder to accept was his behaviour after that chance,” Slot said.

“It got too much in his head where he wasn’t the usual Darwin that works his arse off and makes sure he helps the team.

“I think he was too disappointed after missing that chance and maybe that is why he was a fraction short the moment afterwards.”

At this point, it will take a lot for Nunez to save his Liverpool career under Slot, with the striker too flawed as a footballer.

Now in his third season at Anfield, he arguably hasn’t improved at all since arriving, with his finishing unreliable and his all-round game lacking.

Nunez may have a cult hero status among Liverpool fans because of his passion, but patience is increasingly wearing thin, especially after Wednesday.

It’s pleasing to see him come out and show that he cares, promising to give his all until he leaves, but he is now surely into his final three or four months as a Reds player.