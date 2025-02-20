Man City were eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid on Wednesday, also picking up a new injury ahead of the weekend clash with Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s champions have fallen way below the level many expected back in August, with age seemingly catching up with some players.

City’s flaws were once again exposed on Wednesday night, as Madrid sent them packing from the Champions League.

Trailing 3-2 going into the second leg of their playoff tie, Guardiola’s men were soundly beaten 3-1, thanks to a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick.

It means that City have failed to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, which seemed unthinkable at the start of the season.

That wasn’t the only setback, however, with John Stones injured eight minutes into the first half in the lead up to the opening goal, being replaced by Nathan Ake.

Man City XI vs. Real Madrid: Ederson; Khusanov, Stones (Ake 8′), Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, Silva, Foden (McAtee 77′), Gundogan (Kovacic 77′); Savinho, Marmoush

Subs not used: Ortega, Carson, Lewis, Nunes, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Haaland

It immediately casts doubt over his involvement against Liverpool on Sunday, with the 30-year-old an increasingly injury-prone figure.

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland were rested, however, not playing a single minute, suggesting they could come back into the team to face the Reds.

Speaking after the Madrid defeat, Guardiola was in fairly defeated spirits, admitting that all great eras come to an end in football.

“Nothing is eternal,” Guardiola said.

“We have been unbelievable and we have to try step by step to get better from today.

“We have been extraordinarily extraordinary in the past, but not any more. We have 13 games [left in the Premier League] and have to be top four or five to try to be [in the Champions League] again.”

On the face of it, City are there for the taking, with an ageing midfield so easy to get through, but there is every chance they will raise their game for the visit of Liverpool.

The Reds have dropped points in back-to-back away Premier League matches at Everton and Aston Villa, and another slip-up here would really give Arsenal hope.

With Haaland returning to lead the line, and De Bruyne still a match-winner, Liverpool must be switched on to avoid a third away match in succession without a win.

There is no longer as much to fear about City, however, so the Reds should be heading to the Etihad confident of a first win there since 2018.