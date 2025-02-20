Arne Slot, assistant Sipke Hulshoff and Liverpool have accepted the FA’s charges against them following the events of the Merseyside derby on February 12.

Slot and Hulshoff were both shown red cards by referee Michael Oliver in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Everton, in fiery scenes at Goodison Park.

But the head coach and his assistant have remained in the dugout for the following two games against Wolves and most recently Aston Villa.

That comes as Liverpool follow the process after charges by the FA, with accounts provided by all parties involved including Slot, Hulshoff and Oliver.

According to the Timest’ Paul Joyce, Slot, Hulshoff and Liverpool have accepted the charges against them with the matter now to be resolved by the FA.

Slot and Hulshoff were both charged with “[acting] in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official.”

Liverpool and Everton were also charged with “[failing] to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle.”

This comes after a scuffle between Curtis Jones and Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who celebrated in front of the away fans following James Tarkowski’s late equaliser.

What happens next?

With the case back with the FA, a hearing will now take place within the next 10 days – inclusive of Thursday – with sanctions to be determined by an independent panel.

The expectation is that Slot, who was unable to accept a set punishment as the charge was deemed as ‘non standard’, will then be suspended for two games.

This comes with the Dutchman having already observed a one-match touchline ban in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Southampton following an accumulation of yellow cards.

If the case is resolved imminently, that could mean Slot misses the trip to Man City on Sunday (Feb 23) and the visit of Newcastle next Wednesday (Feb 26).

However, there remains a chance – due to the deadlines set – that the sanctions could even be delayed into March covering the home league clash with Southampton (Mar 8) and the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle (Mar 16).

Slot could still only face a one-match ban, with Liverpool awaiting the FA’s final verdict.