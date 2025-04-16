Reigan Heskey, the son of former striker Emile Heskey, showed the current gulf between Liverpool and Man City‘s U18s in a 5-0 rout at the AXA Training Centre.

Liverpool U18s 0-5 Man City U18s

U18 Premier League, AXA Training Centre

April 16, 2025

Goals: Warhurst 24′ 46′, Heskey 56′ pen 63′, Noble 90+5′

Liverpool U18s have won just one of their last 10 league games, losing seven of those, with a 5-0 defeat to Man City making it four times in that run that they have conceded five or more goals in one game.

It is a shocking reality for the club in a season of struggle at all levels in the academy – with the U19s knocked out of the UEFA Youth League’s round of 32 by Stuttgart and the U21s forced to wait until the final day to learn if they have qualified for their playoffs.

There are mitigating factors – not least with two U16s starting against the league leaders on Wednesday – but this could be a summer where Liverpool take stock and shake things up.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side battled throughout their midweek clash with Man City, with left-back Cam Williams making a series of goal-line clearances and striker Josh Sonni-Lambie particularly bright in possession.

But two goals apiece from Matty Warhurst and Heskey Jr. along with a late strike from Kian Noble consigned them to a heavy defeat.

Heskey, the 17-year-old son of ex-Liverpool striker Emile, was outstanding throughout, with his pace and power on the left wing causing problems for one of Liverpool’s standouts at U18s level in right-back DJ Esdaille.

The Reds’ treble-winner has two sons in the Man City academy, with 19-year-old Jaden Heskey a versatile midfielder who is a regular for their U21s.

While there may be one clear factor separating the two clubs’ recruitment at youth level – the money on offer – it is eye-opening that two children of a former Liverpool player are instead thriving as part of the academy setup in Manchester.

Liverpool U18s could still finish bottom of the 13-team north division, finding themselves 12th and only four points clear of bottom-placed Leeds with both sides still to play three more games.

After their clashes with Middlesbrough, Stoke and Everton, an honest appraisal can be expected within the Reds’ youth setup – ahead a necessary post-season rejig.

Liverpool U18s: Hall; Esdaille, Enahoro-Marcus, Owen, Williams; Lonmeni (Airoboma 70′), Ayman, Onanuga (Cisse 83′); O’Connor, Ahmed (Martin 88′), Sonni-Lambie

Subs not used: Bernard, Bradshaw

Next match: Middlesbrough (A) – U18 Premier League – Wednesday, April 23, 1pm (BST)