Fulham 3-2 Liverpool: Defensive horror show ends unbeaten league run

Liverpool are champions-elect but far from playing like champions, with an abysmal defensively display resulting in defeat at Fulham.

Fulham 3-2 Liverpool

Premier League (31) | Craven Cottage

April 6, 2025

Goals

Mac Allister 14′

Sessegnon 23′

Iwobi 33′

Muniz 37′

Diaz 72′ (assist: Bradley)

Team News

Arne Slot made just one change to the team that started against Everton in the week, with Cody Gakpo coming in for Luis Diaz.

It meant that Curtis Jones continued at right back, while Alisson was still not fit to return from a concussion so Caoimhin Kelleher remained in goal.

First Half

With Arsenal‘s draw at Everton the day before meaning Liverpool needed a maximum of just four more wins to guarantee the title.

Liverpool didn’t start well and were perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty after Ibrahima Konate‘s mistake.

But the Reds took the lead through one of the best strikes of the season Alexis Mac Allister, firing his fourth league goal of the season from 20 yards.

The lead didn’t last long though, Jones inadvertently deflected a cross to Ryan Sessegnon and he fired past Kelleher.

Liverpool were defensively poor and another terrible defensive decision allowed Fulham to take the lead just after the half hour. Robertson opted to play a square pass across the box and Alex Iwobi eventually fired home via a deflection.

Slot’s side looked okay on the ball but far too open off the ball.

It got worse before half time, this time Van Dijk was the one at fault, Rodrigo Muniz bullying him and finishing for 3-1. An impressive goal but terrible defending.

Three goals conceded in 14 minutes.

Half time: Fulham 3-1 Liverpool

Second Half

It wouldn’t have at all been a surprise if Slot had made a change or two at the break but he opted not to.

The first good chance fell for Jota but he couldn’t finish past Leno. Changes arrived 10 minutes into the half, with Diaz and Elliott replacing the very ineffective Gakpo and Szoboszlai.

Salah had a good chance finally but his effort flew high over the bar from Diaz’s cross.

Conor Bradley made his return from injury, while Darwin Nunez was also introduced. Konate made way and Gravenberch dropped into centre-back.

It was two of the subs who combined to make it 3-2, Bradley assisting for Diaz.

Elliott smashed the bar as Liverpool upped the pressure, the subs proving far more energetic than the players they replaced.

A fifth sub came on, Federico Chiesa replacing Robertson and Slot moving Gravenberch to a left sided centre-back in a back three alongside Van Dijk and Bradley.

It was desperate stuff as the Reds sought to maintain their 26-game unbeaten league run, something they ultimately couldn’t do, suffering a first away league defeat of the season.

Liverpool still require 11 points to secure the title, they’re champions-elect but far from playing like champions and in all honesty they haven’t played that way for some time now.

TIA Man of the Match: Alexis Mac Allister

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Sessegnon, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz

Subs not used: Benda, Tete, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, Smith Rowe, Traore, Willian, Jimenez

Liverpool: Kelleher; Jones, Konate (Bradley 67′), Van Dijk, Robertson (Chiesa 82′); Gravenberch, Szoboszlai (Elliott 55′), Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo (Diaz 55′), Jota (Nunez 66′)

Subs: Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo

Next Match: West Ham (home, Sunday 13 April)