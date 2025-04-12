Doubts have emerged over Giorgi Mamardashvili joining Liverpool this summer, but there is plenty of reason to be sceptical!

The Georgian was the Reds’ second signing last summer after Federico Chiesa, but his move to Anfield was delayed by a year.

Instead, Mamardashvili has remained at Valencia for the 2024/25 season, in order to continue as a regular starter.

Now, a strange claim from Cadena SER via Estadio Deportivo has emerged, with another 12 months at Valencia potentially on the cards.

It is stated that Mamardashvili has to choose between Liverpool and the La Liga side this summer, with the 24-year-old eyeing an improved contract there.

But why would they offer him an extension if he has already agreed to move to the Reds?

His future is described as being “up in the air,” with the Georgia international not content to play second fiddle to Alisson next season.

In Sport Witness‘ report, they point out that this is completely different to an update from Super Deporte earlier this week that said the deal to bring Mamardashvili to Liverpool is all done.

Frankly, it sounds like a claim that is wide of the mark, so take it with a pinch of salt!

That said, Mamardashvili is going to have his work cut out if he wants to start regularly for Liverpool, considering Alisson is still arguably the world’s best goalkeeper.

But during the international break, he spoke bullishly to Geo Team about being the Reds’ No. 1 between the sticks from the off.

“I am going to Liverpool to fight for the No. 1 spot,” Mamardashvili said.

“I will go there to train at my best and I don’t know what they will decide afterward. I don’t decide who plays and who doesn’t.”

It would be a big surprise if this latest update proves to be true, with Mamardashvili surely preparing for life in a Liverpool shirt this summer.

Assuming that does happen, it must spell the end for Caoimhin Kelleher at Anfield, with the Irishman at a point in his career where he needs to be a key starter.