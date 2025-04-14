Virgil van Dijk has expressed how much he loves Liverpool and his connection not only with the club, but also the city and its people, ahead of his new contract.

Van Dijk’s new two-year contract with Liverpool is slated for an announcement later this week, though the Dutchman himself has stressed the focus remains on Tuesday’s Hillsborough anniversary.

But after agreeing to extend his stay at Anfield until 2027, the Dutchman made clear his affinity to Liverpool when speaking to journalists on Sunday.

The captain told reporters including the Mail‘s Lewis Steele that “everything that embodies Liverpool is just part of me.”

“I joined the club in 2017 for many reasons. Reasons like how much it means to all the Scousers, to all the fans around the whole world to be connected to Liverpool,” Van Dijk explained.

“Being successful with Liverpool, the culture of the club, everything that embodies Liverpool that is just part of me.

“That’s why I’m always proud when I wear that shirt, go out there and try to be the best version of myself in terms of the football player that I am.

“We are two wins, six points away from glory. I know what it means to the club and I know what it will bring us if it happens.

“Most of the players don’t, so when it happens, it will be beautiful but we still have a job to do.

“But going back to the fact that I love the club, that’s pretty obvious.

“I think you can see that in the way I speak about the club, the way I work for the club in terms of what I do on the pitch on and off the pitch, and that will always be the same.”

Those comments will ring true to supporters who kick every ball over the course of a season, and reflect a similar stance from Mohamed Salah after he signed his own two-year contract extension last week.

With silence around Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s impending move to Real Madrid it is certainly ironic that a Dutchman and an Egyptian have spoken with more affection for Liverpool than the Scouser has throughout his final season.

All eyes will be on the club’s official channels in the coming days as fans await the confirmation of Van Dijk’s deal, and the 33-year-old added: “Let’s see how this week goes.

“I think first, all the focus should be going to the Hillsborough anniversary. That’s the main thing and then we’ll see.

“The focus will still be on Leicester, but maybe there’s some news. I don’t know. I know, but I don’t know!”