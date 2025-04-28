Jurgen Klopp has congratulated Liverpool on winning the Premier League title for a second time in five years, saying he is “extremely positive about the future.”

Klopp laid the foundations for this current Liverpool side’s success and Arne Slot pushed them on to the Premier League title.

The Dutchman acknowledged his predecessor’s role in an outstanding campaign after Sunday’s 5-1 victory over Tottenham, but all credit should go to Slot for his work this season.

Liverpool are finally able to celebrate a title with their fans, having been denied the chance during Klopp’s triumph in 2019/20 due to Covid-19.

And the legendary former manager has now sent a public message to Slot, his players and the fans, congratulating them on a well-deserved trophy.

“Super grateful for the past, super, super happy about the present, extremely positive about the future!” Klopp wrote on Instagram.

“Congratulations – YNWA.”

Klopp then signed off with the catchphrase of his final game in charge back in May 2024: “Thank You Luv.”

While he was not in attendance for Sunday’s title-clincher, there are plans in place for Klopp to be on Merseyside over the final weekend of the season.

Klopp WILL be back for title party

He will speak at the LFC Foundation’s Gala Ball at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral on Friday, May 23, in his first official appearance as an honorary ambassador.

Klopp is then expected to attend the Premier League closer at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 25, which will see Virgil van Dijk lift the trophy for the first time as captain.

The 57-year-old, now working as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, has already confirmed he also plans to watch the club’s victory parade on Monday, May 26.

Liverpool announced the parade the day after their title win was made official, with the team bus set to follow the same route as in previous parades in 2019 and 2022.

Klopp was front and centre for both of those, having led Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2019 and then, despite losing the final three years later, again celebrated with more than 500,000 supporters having won a domestic double.

“Yes, the plan is [to be there for the parade], but not on the bus,” he revealed at a charity event in South Africa last month.

“I will be there where the people are, the people I saw when we were on the bus. That’s the idea, to be honest. But we will see.

“The idea is that I will be there for the last game. I didn’t want to go earlier, to be honest, because I didn’t want to jinx it.

“If they’re winning all the time and the first time I’m in the stadium and they lose…so I go there when it’s decided!”