Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed his departure from Man City this summer in an open letter to supporters, laying the blueprint for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

De Bruyne announced on Friday afternoon that he would be leaving Man City on the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, telling fans “you deserve to hear it from me first.”

It comes after speculation over a possible move to Saudi Arabia for a midfielder who, though considered one of the best to ever play in the Premier League, has seen his influence wane significantly of late.

The time seems right for De Bruyne to move, particularly given the uncertainty at Man City and their below-par performance this term.

And the way in which he confirmed his decision was befitting of a player of his class, telling supporters: “You deserve to hear it from me first.”

“Football led me to all of you – and to this city,” the Belgian wrote.

“Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people…gave me EVERYTHING.

“I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what – we won EVERYTHING.”

De Bruyne signed off: “Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter. Let’s enjoy these last moments together!”

While their situations are certainly different – De Bruyne a 33-year-old father-of-three no longer at his peak as a player and Alexander-Arnold a 26-year-old still operating at his best – the midfielder’s open letter showed the blueprint for Liverpool’s No. 66.

It has been maintained that a deal is yet to be officially agreed with Real Madrid and therefore Alexander-Arnold cannot confirm any move to the Bernabeu.

But it is widely reported to be a formality at this stage and that would indicate that the right-back has at the very least made his mind up over leaving Liverpool.

Where De Bruyne made it clear that the Man City supporters “deserve to hear it from me first,” the past fortnight has seen Alexander-Arnold’s expected move to Real Madrid instead play out in the media.

This has seen his reputation among Liverpool fans take a potentially irreversible turn, with many now of the opinion that he could no longer be considered a legend of the club.

Alexander-Arnold will surely deliver a tribute to the club, its supporters and his hometown when his switch to Real Madrid becomes official.

But De Bruyne’s message showed the way to do so before the damage was done.

If a departure from Liverpool was already the plan as is believed, the season’s subplot could have played out much differently with a heartfelt confirmation before the Spanish press dragged it out.