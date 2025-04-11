With a week between fixtures, Arne Slot will feel under no pressure to make a host of changes to his starting lineup against West Ham, but he does have one key decision to make.

Liverpool can move to within eight points of the Premier League title with a win on Sunday, a total which could be lower depending on how Arsenal get on against Brentford the previous day.

Nevertheless, they are not the Reds’ concern as destiny is in the hands of Slot’s side with just seven games remaining in 2024/25.

The defeat at Fulham triggered calls for the Dutchman to utilise the depth of his squad, but he is likely to have only one key decision to make when he settles on his XI vs. the Hammers.

The question he will ask himself is, who starts at No. 9 as that will dictate the left wing position – so, will Cody Gakpo drop out or will Diogo Jota?

Team News

Slot offered good news on the injury front ahead of West Ham‘s visit:

Alisson is ready to start after missing the last two games with concussion

Conor Bradley is also to return to XI after cameo at Fulham

Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joe Gomez (hamstring) unavailable

Liverpool’s likely XI vs. West Ham

With Alisson and Bradley now ready to return to the starting lineup in place of Caoimhin Kelleher and Curtis Jones, the big call Slot needs to make is in attack.

Does he opt for Luis Diaz as the No. 9 with Gakpo accompanying him on the left wing, or does Jota make an eighth consecutive start with Diaz alongside?

There is certainly an argument for both as Slot has interchanged his pairings regularly, with Gakpo and Diaz in the same lineup on 12 occasions and Diaz and Jota on 13.

We could see the latter being turned to on Sunday after Diaz’s injection of energy and drive from the left wing at Craven Cottage, which will hopefully create more moments as seen against Everton.

There will be a desire for further changes, but after a week to rest and prepare and the same again following this match, Slot is bound to opt for the players he has told us he trusts.

It would represent three changes from last week, with the Reds to line up as follows:

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Alternative options

Although the aforementioned starting lineup is the likeliest, these are some other considerations that should be on Slot’s mind:

Harvey Elliott to get a starting chance, replacing Dominik Szoboszlai

Wataru Endo injecting fresh legs at the base of midfield

Federico Chiesa to finally get a league start

We are unlikely to see any of that from the start at Anfield but it ought to be at least a consideration for Slot moving forward.

The ultimate goal, however, remains to move a step closer to the title.