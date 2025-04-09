The standard in the Champions League this year has really sunk to a new low after Arsenal beat Real Madrid, are we saying that correctly?

When Liverpool are on the cusp of winning the Premier League, or any competition, there is always something that rivals look to to diminish their success.

In 2019/20 it was the Covid title despite having been 25 points clear at the top before lockdown, while this time it is due to the supposed diminished quality in the English top flight.

Never mind that Liverpool have been the only side to show the consistency required to stay at the top since November 2 this season.

The suggestion that the Reds are succeeding in a weak league is laughable, but the notion gave supporters their own stick to beat Arsenal with after their 3-0 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

If the Premier League‘s quality has dropped, then the same must be true of the Champions League…

It’s a poor quality Champions League this year #ARSRMA — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) April 8, 2025

Mad how the second placed team in the worst Premier League ever are smashing Real Madrid to pieces — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) April 8, 2025

I take it the Premier League is no longer the worst quality it's ever been and football is no longer finished? — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) April 8, 2025

Is this the lowest quality ucl of all time? — Zak (@ZakLFC7) April 8, 2025

Honestly there might be an English winner of all three European trophies and they’ll still call it a shit league https://t.co/BBElb5cqjw — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) April 8, 2025

But the PL is bad quality this year apparently — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) April 8, 2025

Champions League’s quality has dropped so much, it’s not even competitive anymore. Whoever wins will need an asterisk against their name. (Am I doing it right?) — Couch Nish (@CouchNish) April 8, 2025

Not a good night for the ‘it’s a poor Premier League this season’ brigade as Arsenal hammer the European champions. Got to be some team to finish above them…. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 8, 2025

This is the poorest champions league i have ever seen,second rate,the teams are rubbish,if arsenal a team from the worst premier league ever can beat the champions of Europe,it must be shite? — Gerard Miles (@kopitesrule) April 8, 2025

Standard of quality in the #UCL has been rubbish this season. Whoever wins it has had it handed to them on a plate. — Ben Pescod (@benpescodjourno) April 8, 2025

Those comments are, of course, laced with sarcasm but it underlines how bizarre and absurd the assessment of the league is this season.

How dare Liverpool do a better job than anyone else in beating teams that are, according to some, of weaker quality. Makes you wonder why Arsenal and others have not done the same. Odd.

The fact that seven teams are separated by eight points from fourth to 10th and five teams are still competing in European competition underlines it all.

As much as we mightn’t have liked to see it, the Gunners deserved their 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Declan Rice’s two free-kick goals were superb and now they have one foot in the semi-final – it must be some side who sit above them in the Premier League table, oh wait…