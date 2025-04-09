➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE

Liverpool fans all make same cheeky jab after Arsenal’s win vs. Real Madrid

The standard in the Champions League this year has really sunk to a new low after Arsenal beat Real Madrid, are we saying that correctly?

When Liverpool are on the cusp of winning the Premier League, or any competition, there is always something that rivals look to to diminish their success.

In 2019/20 it was the Covid title despite having been 25 points clear at the top before lockdown, while this time it is due to the supposed diminished quality in the English top flight.

Never mind that Liverpool have been the only side to show the consistency required to stay at the top since November 2 this season.

The suggestion that the Reds are succeeding in a weak league is laughable, but the notion gave supporters their own stick to beat Arsenal with after their 3-0 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

If the Premier League‘s quality has dropped, then the same must be true of the Champions League

Those comments are, of course, laced with sarcasm but it underlines how bizarre and absurd the assessment of the league is this season.

How dare Liverpool do a better job than anyone else in beating teams that are, according to some, of weaker quality. Makes you wonder why Arsenal and others have not done the same. Odd.

The fact that seven teams are separated by eight points from fourth to 10th and five teams are still competing in European competition underlines it all.

As much as we mightn’t have liked to see it, the Gunners deserved their 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Declan Rice’s two free-kick goals were superb and now they have one foot in the semi-final – it must be some side who sit above them in the Premier League table, oh wait…

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025