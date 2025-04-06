Alisson remains a fitness doubt for Liverpool’s trip to Fulham on Sunday, with Arne Slot tackling selection headaches in key areas.

The Reds head to Craven Cottage this weekend, as they look to clear another hurdle on their path to the Premier League title.

It is a quick turnaround for Arne Slot‘s side after their 1-0 win at home to Everton on Wednesday night, but there are no new injury concerns.

Here’s a look at who is out and who is doubtful for Sunday’s game:

Alisson missed the win over Everton and he isn’t definitely available for Sunday’s match, due to the concussion suffered on international duty with Brazil.

A pre-match test will determine whether Liverpool’s No. 1 is fit for selection, with Slot explaining the situation.

“With Ali, it is simple,” Slot said.

“It is a concussion and you have to tick all the boxes. The moment he does, he will be in goal. The moment he doesn’t, we are following the protocol.”

Conor Bradley also remains a doubt for the game, having not played for the Reds since the trip to Aston Villa on February 19.

He has, though, been back in training for a week so the right-back could be back among the subs.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is definitely still missing with his ankle injury, while Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton are absent, too.

In terms of team selection, Slot has to decide if he wants to continue with Curtis Jones at right-back, following a good performance there against Everton.

Jarell Quansah is an option to take his place, should the Liverpool boss feel a stronger defender is required up against Antonee Robinson.

Jones could be moved into midfield if Slot rests one of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister or Dominik Szoboszlai, but that seems unlikely.

Mac Allister is fit and available after recovering from that shocking tackle by James Tarkowski earlier this week.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Fulham

Goalkeepers: Alisson*, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Bradley*, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni, Morton*

Forwards: Gakpo, Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Chiesa

* In doubt