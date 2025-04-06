Arne Slot has made just one change to his Liverpool side for Sunday’s trip to Fulham, with Alisson still absent after picking up a head injury.

Having been a surprise absentee for the Merseyside derby as Slot takes no risks with his No. 1, Alisson remains out at Fulham.

It means Liverpool make only one change from their victory over Everton, with Caoimhin Kelleher starting again after his clean sheet in midweek.

Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson make up Slot’s back line.

In midfield the trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are retained.

And the attack is comprised of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

That means the likes of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa are on the bench at Craven Cottage along with the fit-again Conor Bradley.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Substitutes: Jaros, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz, Nunez

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, Sessegnon; Muniz

Substitutes: Benda, Tete, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, Smith Rowe, Traore, Willian, Jimenez

How to follow the match live with TIA!

It’s the first of eight Sunday games to see out the season for Liverpool, and it is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for those in the UK, which you can watch here.

Coverage starts at 1pm (BST) ahead of the 2pm kickoff.

If you want a more biased take on proceedings, which we know Sky don’t offer, then our liveblog is the perfect option. Harry McMullen will be keeping you entertained from 1.15pm.