Liverpool are back on the road and aiming to move within 10 points of the Premier League title, but Fulham are the hurdle they must clear. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

The Reds needed their win in midweek to shift focus back to what matters, that a Premier League title is there to be won.

Arne Slot‘s side are within reach of their ultimate goal and continuing their unbeaten away record in the topflight will move Liverpool one step closer.

Fulham, however, will think they still have a shot of finishing as high as fifth, a position they sat six points off at the start of this round of fixtures. They can’t be underestimated.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 2pm (BST) – or 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 11pm in Sydney, 5pm in Dubai and 4pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Fulham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Fulham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Fulham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which are available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Fulham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Fulham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on FuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Fulham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Fulham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

A full list of international coverage options for Fulham vs. Liverpool can be found here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

