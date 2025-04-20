Liverpool lineup vs. Leicester confirmed: 2 changes with Trent back

Liverpool are tantalisingly close to the Premier League title and Arne Slot has made two changes for his side’s trip to Leicester this afternoon.

The Reds are just six points away from being confirmed as the champions of England, while Leicester will be relegated to the Championship if they fail to win at the King Power.

Watch Leicester vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams

The stakes are high and Alisson will be eager to keep his first clean sheet since the trip to Paris against a side who have scored the second-fewest goals in the division (27).

Kostas Tsimikas surprisingly remains at left-back and joins Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk in the backline.

In midfield, Dominik Szoboszlai is back from the start alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Mohamed Salah will be out to add to his 55 goal contributions across all competitions this season, with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo returns to join him in the forward line.

As for the bench, Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit enough to feature, while Darwin Nunez returns as an option for Slot after “he didn’t feel himself” last week.

There is no Federico Chiesa on the nine-man bench, and fans are rightly perplexed.

Leicester: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Coady, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; De Cordova-Reid, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy

Substitutes: Stolarczyk, Justin, Okoli, Kristiansen, Skipp, Buonanotte, Monga, Ayew, Daka

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Nunez

How to follow the match live with TIA!

Leicester vs. Liverpool is live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with kickoff at 4.30pm (BST).

TIA’s matchday live blog will be up and running from 3.45pm, with Harry McMullen tasked with keeping you entertained and up-to-date.