Federico Chiesa isn’t in Liverpool’s squad to face Leicester in the Premier League, and fans have been reacting with bemusement to the reason why.

Since signing for £12.5 million from Juventus, Chiesa hasn’t started a single league match for Liverpool.

While he wasn’t expected to be a starter upon his arrival, it has been more surprising how little he has been used from the bench.

Injury blighted the early part of the Italian’s season, but Chiesa’s fortunes haven’t much improved in the second half of the campaign.

Against Leicester, he finds himself out of the squad as a result of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s return to the bench.

Chiesa is not injured but simply hasn’t been selected among the 20-man matchday squad, reported the Liverpool Echo.

With Alexander-Arnold taking his place on the bench while he reportedly eyes a move to Real Madrid, some fans have found the move puzzling.

I feel bad for Chiesa man. This situation is so weird. I thought maybe second season we would use him but at this point he’s a gone man. I’ll always back him because I’ve seen how much he loves the club and the vibes. — Zaan (@ZaanTalksFooty) April 20, 2025

Sad to see no Federico Chiesa on the bench. What a strange scenario — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) April 20, 2025

Trent back into the squad for chiesa? Slot what is wrong with you? https://t.co/lJI5fHEEKY — shivamtweets11 (@ShivamTweets11) April 20, 2025

Trent the snake made the bench over a committed Chiesa pic.twitter.com/1Y2JQm5Yai — Braden ?? (@Braden_LFC) April 20, 2025

Slot’s treatment of Chiesa is the worst thing about his time here so far what was the point? https://t.co/KgxkwBaTDv — Josh (@Ftb1Josh) April 20, 2025

The same way I didn’t see what Klopp saw in Nunez is the same way I don’t understand what Slot doesn’t see in Chiesa — him (@samsonm_) April 20, 2025

Nunez is off, Trent doesn’t want to be here so Slot drops the player who adores the club and has looked sharp when he’s played. — ? (@LFCApproved) April 20, 2025

Earlier in the season, as the forward suffered from multiple injury problems, fitness issues were a valid reason for Chiesa’s absence.

It does now seem strange, however, that a player such as Darwin Nunez, who has been out of form and even dropped due to a lack of work rate, is being selected ahead of Chiesa who has looked sharp from the bench in recent weeks.

If Liverpool add to their forward line in the market, it would be understandable for the Italian to want a move this summer.