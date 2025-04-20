➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 2, 2024: Liverpool's injured Federico Chiesa seen before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Why Federico Chiesa is not in Liverpool squad vs. Leicester – fans left puzzled

Federico Chiesa isn’t in Liverpool’s squad to face Leicester in the Premier League, and fans have been reacting with bemusement to the reason why.

Since signing for £12.5 million from Juventus, Chiesa hasn’t started a single league match for Liverpool.

While he wasn’t expected to be a starter upon his arrival, it has been more surprising how little he has been used from the bench.

Injury blighted the early part of the Italian’s season, but Chiesa’s fortunes haven’t much improved in the second half of the campaign.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 20, 2025: Liverpool's (L-R) Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott, Vitezslav Jaros before the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Against Leicester, he finds himself out of the squad as a result of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s return to the bench.

Chiesa is not injured but simply hasn’t been selected among the 20-man matchday squad, reported the Liverpool Echo.

With Alexander-Arnold taking his place on the bench while he reportedly eyes a move to Real Madrid, some fans have found the move puzzling.

Earlier in the season, as the forward suffered from multiple injury problems, fitness issues were a valid reason for Chiesa’s absence.

It does now seem strange, however, that a player such as Darwin Nunez, who has been out of form and even dropped due to a lack of work rate, is being selected ahead of Chiesa who has looked sharp from the bench in recent weeks.

If Liverpool add to their forward line in the market, it would be understandable for the Italian to want a move this summer.

