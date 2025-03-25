Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly “close to finalising” his move to Real Madrid and it is now claimed that the right-back has turned down Liverpool’s offer.

Alexander-Arnold appears set to complete his pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid in the near future, with progress widely reported on Tuesday.

This comes with the vice-captain’s contract set to expire on July 1 and no breakthrough in talks over a new deal at Liverpool.

• READ: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s “legacy tainted” with “unforgivable” Real Madrid move

In fact, according to Sky Sports, Alexander-Arnold has “turned down the opportunity for a lengthy, improved contract to stay” and “has made it clear he wants to leave.”

That is a significant claim as it indicates Liverpool have done all they can in attempting to convince the player to stay.

With regards Real Madrid it is maintained that “no agreement has been reached yet” and there is “no guarantee” he will sign, but all indications are that he will do so.

The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney is among those to report on the situation, explaining that Alexander-Arnold is “close to finalising a deal.”

Meanwhile the Times‘ Paul Joyce has repeated that “discussions are continuing and Real remain confident of landing the England international.”

Delaney writes: “The 26-year-old is in talks over a five-year deal worth more than £200,000 a week, along with a major signing-on bonus, and only the final details of the move still need to be agreed.”

Liverpool are said to have declined to comment on the situation, which is no surprise given their position regarding the future.

Liverpool’s difficulty in replacing Alexander-Arnold

It comes with the club needing to identify a long-term replacement for their No. 66, which could well be Conor Bradley, who himself is in talks over a new contract.

Clarity over Alexander-Arnold’s future will strengthen Bradley’s hand in negotiations, particularly if the Northern Irishman is in line to become first choice.

Moreover, any advances for signings to replace Alexander-Arnold will be more difficult if the player – or players – in question is aware Liverpool’s bargaining stance is weakened.

There have been no concrete links with right-backs at this stage, which comes as no surprise as the club’s public message is that they are continuing talks over an extension for their vice-captain.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is a popular candidate, though there are doubts over his capability as a right-back rather than his current role as an attacking wing-back.