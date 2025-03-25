Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly closing in on a free transfer to Real Madrid in the summer, leaving Liverpool supporters with mixed frustrations.

Alexander-Arnold has long been expected to join Real Madrid when his contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season, though there had been hope of a U-turn.

Updates on Tuesday have suggested a change of heart is unlikely, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein among those to report on the situation.

Though Ornstein did not go as far as the likes of Fabrizio Romano and talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the general consensus is that Liverpool’s vice-captain is close to joining the Spanish champions.

As a Scouser and a lifelong supporter who came through the academy to lift the Premier League and Champions League with the club, it is viewed by many as a betrayal for Alexander-Arnold to leave on a free transfer.

But the reactions on social media and in This Is Anfield‘s comments section show the frustrations are mixed.

It’s fair to say most aren’t happy with Trent…

You can’t help if a player simply just wants to leave, but Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving for free is unforgivable in my opinion. — Slotoholic (@Slotoholic) March 25, 2025

I get why Trent fancies a move to Madrid but the way he's gone about it is legacy tainting. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) March 25, 2025

Given what he’s won at the club, it’s understandable Trent would be tempted by Madrid. That said, it’s a slap in the clubs face that he will be going for free. Legacy damaging. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) March 25, 2025

Trent on the last day at Klopp’s farewell. It’s safe to say, this won’t be the reception he receives if he leaves this summer. #LFC pic.twitter.com/d1dgF4ChNF — Asim (@asim_lfc) March 25, 2025

He could have had it all. A future captaincy at his boyhood club in the best era this club has had in decades. His legacy could have been statue worthy. Instead he’s thrown it away to be just another player at Real Madrid. What a complete snake. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) March 25, 2025

– Run down his contract

– Never once stated his desire to stay

– Joining a club who have beaten us in 2 CL finals See ya later Trent, you won’t ever be welcomed back pic.twitter.com/8Z3qhYiabQ — Braden ?? (@Braden_LFC) March 25, 2025

Liverpool born and bread. Idol of younger generations. Scouser, had a lot of murals, chants, he said that playing for Liverpool and winning with Liverpool means simply more than for any other club. Until he got offered a big signing bonus from Real Madrid, and decided to leave… pic.twitter.com/QYBR9jLuNk — Living Liverpool (@Livin_Liverpool) March 25, 2025

Don’t think Trent going to Madrid is about money at all, he talks about legacy all the time and he genuinely believes he’s capable of winning a Ballon d’Or etc and he’d never win that here, but plotting your move from your boyhood club several years in advance is insane — ? (@TheImmortalKop) March 25, 2025

No-one begrudges Trent wanting to go and face a new challenge, he’s won it all, but I think everyone agrees how he’s gone about it isn’t acceptable. He’s vice-captain at Liverpool, and he’s let his agent (his brother) run narratives for over a year in the media, whilst refusing… — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) March 25, 2025

However, there are some blaming the club…

People can moan all they want at Trent. He’s been exceptional for the club. It’s the clubs own doing. Should have been tied up much earlier, how the best right back to ever grace the sport will leave for nothing rather than £100m. Galactico — CF Comps (@CF_Compss) March 25, 2025

Why are people calling Trent a snake? It’s hardly an appealing club to stay at when we can’t even keep our best players because they’re too expensive and it ends up being a choice between contracts or signings. Good luck to him. — Brad (@_braddesign) March 25, 2025

“I don’t mind any player wanting to move on to a new challenge but losing a player who is one of the best in his position and about to come into his prime and receiving no money for it is unacceptable. Imagine where we would be if we got no money for Suarez or Coutinho. Whoever’s in charge of this stuff needs to lose their job for gross negligence.” – Lew in the comments.

I’ll let it be known right now, you’re not a true Liverpool fan if you have more vim for Trent than FSG in this contract situation. They’ve had all season to sort this and we’re approaching April with no progress made. Not matching his ambition will be our downfall — Jay (@Jay6timesLFC) March 24, 2025

Plenty have discussed what happens next…

Assuming the noise is correct, it’s extremely disappointing, especially the way we’ve allowed it to be dragged out But can we please not have the club official channels aiding and abetting for his benefit No soft ‘goodbye’ interviews/videos It’s his decision, let him own it — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) March 25, 2025

Wrap the league up and leave him at home for the rest of the season. — Tom Fairclough (@Tom_fairclough9) March 25, 2025

“The one good thing is the people upstairs and the manager will not be surprised about this news think they have been planning for this position since last summer. “There are lot of young options out there we are going to bring another right-back in to compete with Bradley. “It’s a shame that there will be some animosity towards Trent. In my opinion he is very lucky to get that Real Madrid move, hope it works out for him but with the way his defending is regressing and now him picking up more injuries, hope its doesn’t end like the Michael Owen situation. – Rahul in the comments.

THERE’S ONLY ONE CONOR BRADLEY!!! Which is actually not ideal, because we probably need two of him. — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) March 25, 2025

Let's get one thing straight, replacing Trent is going to be impossible. There's no one like him out there and as much as I like Bradley, he isn't at this moment in time a starter & gets too many injuries. — – (@AnfieldRd96) March 25, 2025

Forget Trent, he made his mind up months ago. Van Dijk and Salah are the ones. Already a big enough summer without having to replace them. Lose them and next year becomes transition. Can’t be losing your captain and top scorer and expect to go for back to back titles, simple as. — Mick Birchall (@Mick_Birchall) March 25, 2025

Alexander-Arnold’s seemingly imminent departure can clearly be seen from a number of different angles, including with criticism for the club’s lack of long-term planning.

The same argument can be made for the No. 66 as with any other player considering their futures this summer, in that there is so much uncertainty over Arne Slot‘s squad and therefore who they would even be playing with next season.

But the majority of the blame must be placed at the feet of Alexander-Arnold and his camp, with the manner in which his talks with both Liverpool and Real Madrid have played out not befitting of a vice-captain and boyhood fan.

If he leaves, as expected, he will do so as one of the most decorated players in the club’s modern era, but it is hard to escape the feeling that his legacy will be tainted.