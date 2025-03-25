➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 21, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold “legacy tainted” with “unforgivable” Real Madrid move

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly closing in on a free transfer to Real Madrid in the summer, leaving Liverpool supporters with mixed frustrations.

Alexander-Arnold has long been expected to join Real Madrid when his contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season, though there had been hope of a U-turn.

Updates on Tuesday have suggested a change of heart is unlikely, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein among those to report on the situation.

Though Ornstein did not go as far as the likes of Fabrizio Romano and talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the general consensus is that Liverpool’s vice-captain is close to joining the Spanish champions.

As a Scouser and a lifelong supporter who came through the academy to lift the Premier League and Champions League with the club, it is viewed by many as a betrayal for Alexander-Arnold to leave on a free transfer.

But the reactions on social media and in This Is Anfield‘s comments section show the frustrations are mixed.

 

It’s fair to say most aren’t happy with Trent…

 

However, there are some blaming the club…

“I don’t mind any player wanting to move on to a new challenge but losing a player who is one of the best in his position and about to come into his prime and receiving no money for it is unacceptable. Imagine where we would be if we got no money for Suarez or Coutinho. Whoever’s in charge of this stuff needs to lose their job for gross negligence.”

Lew in the comments.

 

Plenty have discussed what happens next…

“The one good thing is the people upstairs and the manager will not be surprised about this news think they have been planning for this position since last summer.

“There are lot of young options out there we are going to bring another right-back in to compete with Bradley.

“It’s a shame that there will be some animosity towards Trent. In my opinion he is very lucky to get that Real Madrid move, hope it works out for him but with the way his defending is regressing and now him picking up more injuries, hope its doesn’t end like the Michael Owen situation.

Rahul in the comments.

Alexander-Arnold’s seemingly imminent departure can clearly be seen from a number of different angles, including with criticism for the club’s lack of long-term planning.

The same argument can be made for the No. 66 as with any other player considering their futures this summer, in that there is so much uncertainty over Arne Slot‘s squad and therefore who they would even be playing with next season.

But the majority of the blame must be placed at the feet of Alexander-Arnold and his camp, with the manner in which his talks with both Liverpool and Real Madrid have played out not befitting of a vice-captain and boyhood fan.

If he leaves, as expected, he will do so as one of the most decorated players in the club’s modern era, but it is hard to escape the feeling that his legacy will be tainted.

