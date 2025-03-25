Trent Alexander-Arnold is now reported to have made it clear to Liverpool that he will be joining Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Alexander-Arnold will be a free agent in just over three months and it has become increasingly apparent the right-back intends to depart Anfield.

While the insistence has been that the situation would not play out in public, ongoing reports from Spain have claimed that a deal with Real Madrid was close.

Last week, Marca reported that “[his] decision was made a long time ago” and “nothing will change his mind,” while AS wrote that “the signing is 99 percent done.”

That appears to have taken a step closer to being finalised, with journalist Fabrizio Romano describing the situation as “deal on” on Tuesday.

‘Alexander-Arnold to Real contract agreed’

talkSPORT‘s Alex Crook has further added that Alexander-Arnold has agreed a five-year contract with the Spanish champions worth over £220,000 per week.

“Real are believed to have kept Liverpool informed throughout the process,” Crook added, and the club would therefore now be aware of their vice-captain’s intentions.

While sources on Merseyside are yet to corroborate these claims – and much of that would depend on Liverpool’s stance over making any development public – there has been a noticeable lack of confidence over talks with Alexander-Arnold.

That is unlike Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who are also yet to reach a breakthrough in negotiations over new terms with Liverpool but are still considered likely to sign.

Alexander-Arnold has long been viewed as the most realistic departure from that key trio, given his age at 26 and the scale of interest from Real Madrid.

If a transfer is confirmed, however, his status as a boyhood Liverpool fan will make it particularly difficult for supporters to accept.

Much of the blame will be place at the feet of those at the club, who will have known his contract situation but saw action over an extension delayed due to instability off the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp‘s sudden departure clearly did not help things, nor Liverpool losing two sporting directors – Michael Edwards and Julian Ward – in quick succession and appointing Jorg Schmadtke as a short-term replacement solely focused on transfers.

• READ: Every current Liverpool FC player on their debut for the Reds – in photos!

Though Liverpool now have their affairs in order following a restructure within Fenway Sports Group and the club’s boardroom, it seems to have come too late.

But for Alexander-Arnold, who grew up with the dream of emulating Steven Gerrard as captain of the club, running down his contract and joining Real Madrid on a free will be viewed as a betrayal by many on Merseyside.

Liverpool pass map shows how much Trent is relied on

This graphic, via StatsBomb, looks at Liverpool’s most commonly played passes in open play buildup throughout the Premier League season, and it shows an obvious nod to Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah.

The ball is more readily progressed up the pitch via the right flank (yellow, Alexander-Arnold) and creates opportunities in attack on the right wing (purple, Salah).

Van Dijk and Slot’s other central players all show a trend of pushing the ball to the right, which is in no way a surprise considering Salah’s potency – he has 27 goals and 17 assists in the league.

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Which contract is the priority for Liverpool to sort?</h2> <ul> <li>Mo Salah</li> <li>Virgil van Dijk</li> <li>Trent Alexander-Arnold</li> </ul> </section> <p> </p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Which contract is the priority for Liverpool to sort?</h2> <ul> <li>Mo Salah</li> <li>Virgil van Dijk</li> <li>Trent Alexander-Arnold</li> </ul> </section> <p>

It is obvious then why Liverpool struggled in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle as Jarell Quansah does not offer the same progression qualities as Alexander-Arnold – and few do.

Salah ended Sunday’s game with just 23 touches and only one in the opposition box, a direct result of being isolated as the passing lanes Alexander-Arnold can identify could not be taken advantage of.

The graphic shows the reliance on three key players who may or may not be here next season, but also how Slot can see it evolve with transfers and time on the training pitch in pre-season.