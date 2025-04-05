Liverpool now need just 4 wins to secure title after Everton hold Arsenal

Arsenal could only draw 1-1 away to Everton on Saturday lunchtime, meaning Liverpool only need 11 more points to win the Premier League title.

The Reds’ 1-0 win at home to the Blues on Wednesday night ensured they went 12 points clear of the Gunners, who saw off Fulham on Tuesday.

It meant the pressure was back on Arsenal as they made the trip to Goodison Park, and they dropped two more points.

Only 11 points are required for Arne Slot to win the Premier League title in his first season in charge of Liverpool, which would be a remarkable achievement.

The earliest that the Reds could now wrap up the title is at home to Tottenham on Sunday, April 27 (4.30pm BST), depending on Arsenal‘s results.

With the Gunners preparing for two huge Champions League quarter-final ties with Real Madrid, though, there is every chance they drop more points before then.

A guard of honour from Arsenal on Sunday, May 11 (4.30pm) is now more likely, which would feel particularly sweet.

Everton do Liverpool huge favour

Mikel Arteta made five changes to his starting lineup, no doubt having one eye on Tuesday’s home clash with Madrid.

With Gabriel out injured for the rest of the season, Jakub Kiwior came in, with Ben White, Jorginho, Raheem Sterling and Leandro Trossard all starting, too.

Key trio Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli were all rested, while the returning Bukayo Saka wasn’t risked from the start.

Arsenal took a 1-0 lead into half-time, following a precise Trossard finish, with Everton noticeably less intense than in either game against Liverpool this season.

The Blues fought back after the interval, however, with Iliman Ndiaye equalising from the penalty spot after Myles Lewis-Skelly fouled Jack Harrison.

Both sides searched for a winner, but in the end, they had to settle for a point apiece, which was an ideal result for Liverpool.