With new speculation that Trent Alexander-Arnold could still commit to Liverpool – the door left “slightly ajar” – a key figure within FSG has dropped a new hint.

Alexander-Arnold is yet to show his hand when it comes to his future beyond the current campaign but is widely expected to be joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Despite this there have been theories developing around his involvement in recent weeks, not least his celebration after scoring against Leicester and his contribution to Sunday’s title party at Anfield.

The right-back marked the occasion with a post on X, writing: “For the city. For the fans.”

For the City. For the Fans. ?? pic.twitter.com/Tp66723Oxg — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) April 28, 2025

It was much-welcomed given his lack of public comment in a season spent scrutinised as he plays out the final year of his contract.

Though there is no indication that Alexander-Arnold has had a change of heart, and the likelihood remains Real Madrid, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has admitted the door is still “slightly ajar” for Liverpool.

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, the journalist explained: “It’s long since been the case that we’re expecting him to join Real Madrid, but of course, until absolutely everything is finalised, that door is just slightly ajar.”

Given breakthroughs over new deals for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah were only made shortly before their two-year extensions were announced it is not out of the question.

Hope among supporters has only been fuelled by a cryptic exchange between one fan and Linda Pizzuti Henry, wife of Liverpool owner John W. Henry, on Instagram on Monday.

Included in a series of photos from Sunday’s celebrations – the Henrys having been in attendance along with FSG president Mike Gordon, Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, CEO of football Michael Edwards and others – was a shot of Alexander-Arnold speaking with Mr. Henry.

“Just throwing in that Trent photo,” replied a supporter, along with the eyes emoji, to which Pizzuti Henry replied with another eyes emoji.

She then did the same to another comment reading: “Just a photo with three players, Mo, Virgil and…Trent?”

While it would be wrong to read too much into emojis and Instagram comments, the eyes emoji is often used to allude to inside information.

Alexander-Arnold is likely to announce a decision over his future in the coming weeks, with only four games left to play this season, and supporters could still hope for a U-turn on his contract.

Given the scenes at full-time on Sunday and the petulance shown – again – by Real Madrid after their 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final the night before, would anyone blame him?