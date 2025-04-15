Liverpool paid out the seventh-highest agent fees in the Premier League throughout 2024/25 despite only making one new signing for the first team.

Monday saw the FA publish their annual agent fees and transactions reports, with clubs across the Premier League paying out a combined £409 million to agents and intermediaries.

Chelsea paid the most at £60.4 million with Man City just behind having paid £52.1 million, while Man United (£33m), Aston Villa (£25.1m) and Newcastle (£24.4m) made up the rest of the top five.

Arsenal (£22.8m) were the only other club to pay out more than Liverpool, whose agent fees amounted to £20.8 million between February 2024 and February 2025.

That is despite Federico Chiesa being the only new arrival at first-team level – the Italian winger making a £12.5 million switch from Juventus represented by Fali Ramadani.

The FA have, however, reported transactions involving 19 other players and staff including contracts for Arne Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

Outgoing transfers for Sepp van den Berg (Brentford) and Anderson Arroyo (CF Burgos) were included along with the loan of Nat Phillips (Derby) owing to dealings with their representatives.

Liverpool applied for new registrations for youngsters Trey Nyoni, Carter Pinnington, Alvin Ayman, Kornel Misciur, Josh Sonni-Lambie and Bailey Hall.

There were also updated contracts for Jarell Quansah, Vitezslav Jaros, Harvey Davies, Kaide Gordon, Lewis Koumas, Fabian Mrozek, Terence Miles and Reece Trueman.

At women’s level there were the signings of Cornelia Kapocs, Gemma Evans and Olivia Smith as well as updated contracts and registrations for Leanne Kiernan, Lucy Parry, Marie Hobinger, Rachael Laws and Sofie Lundgaard.

Liverpool’s total of agent fees paid is down £10.7 million from their outlay of £31.5 million in 2023/24, which was the fourth-most of any club behind Chelsea, Man City and Man United.

The Reds are expected to be much busier in the upcoming transfer window, which is preceded by new contracts for both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

A number of outgoings are expected along with signings at left-back, centre-back and centre-forward at the very least, while talks are underway over new contracts for both Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley.

Chiesa has made only 12 appearances for Liverpool’s first team since his arrival in September, starting three games but still scoring two goals and providing two assists.