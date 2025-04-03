Liverpool had more possession in their 1-0 win over Everton on Wednesday than in any other Premier League game this season – with Curtis Jones‘ role key.

The Reds saw 74 percent possession in the Merseyside derby at Anfield, which is more than in all but two games this season in all competitions.

Arne Slot‘s side only had more of the ball in their two clashes with lower-league opposition in the FA Cup: League Two side Accrington Stanley (79%) and Championship outfit Plymouth (75%).

That is evidence of a game Liverpool dominated albeit without creating many convincing chances – particularly in the first half.

According to FotMob, the Reds had eight shots in the opening 45 minutes with only one on target.

Interestingly, Ibrahima Konate‘s header from a corner just two minutes into the game was Liverpool’s biggest chance of the game in terms of xG (0.47).

That comfortably outscored Diogo Jota‘s eventual winner (0.10 xG), but the Reds were clearly more clinical after the break with nine shots on goal and two on target including the striker’s excellent finish for 1-0.

There was a composure to Liverpool’s play after half-time and especially following their goal, and that told in their season-high possession.

It also showed in the quality of Everton‘s chances dropping from 0.64 xG in the first half to just 0.03 xG in the second half.

Central to that was the performance of Jones at right-back, with the Scouser brought in to provide more quality on the ball than Slot’s other stand-in, Jarell Quansah.

“Jarell did quite OK in that position, to be fair, and he would have helped us with set-pieces,” Slot told reporters after the game.

“But I felt – we felt – that we had to play better with the ball than we did in the away game.

“It’s a risk to play a midfielder over there maybe, but I knew that he could help with his creativity in this position because that’s what you lack of course when Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is not playing for you.”

Jones had the third-most touches of any player on the night (85), behind only Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch (both 102).

No player recorded a higher passing accuracy than the out-of-position right-back (93%), and again Van Dijk (74) and Gravenberch (73) were the only players to complete more passes than his 68.

While it may have been a relatively straightforward showing, it demonstrated what Jones can offer in the role, and he added to that with a vital clearance at the death.

Slot is now left to consider whether to stick with his No. 17 at right-back for Sunday’s trip to Fulham or either restore Quansah or bring in a fit-again Conor Bradley.

It is likely to be a different challenge at Craven Cottage – where Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool saw 60 percent possession last season, winning 3-1 – but Jones has certainly impressed on the defensive flank.

